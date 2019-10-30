Jones' experience is key for England - Dallaglio"

SHOWS:

"The interesting thing is, England have a coach in Eddie Jones, who is right on top of his game at the moment. He has been to a World Cup final and won. He has been to a World Cup final and lost. He is almost perfectly placed to pass on all the emotions that his team will have to deal with this week. And next week. He has had them all and is in a really good position and if they are able to absorb all of that... so far he has come up with two game plans that have worked superbly."

STORY: If England were to complete the first "Southern Slam" by beating South Africa in Saturday's (November 2) Rugby World Cup final, it would be the greatest performance by any of the winners to date, former champion Lawrence Dallaglio says.

Having dispatched Australia and New Zealand in the knockout stage, England need to take the third southern hemisphere scalp to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the second time.

Achieving that would give an extra sheen to an England victory.

"If they were to beat Australia, New Zealand and South Africa I don't think anyone could argue that that would be the greatest World Cup achievement ever," Dallaglio told Reuters at an event staged by Rugby World Cup partner Land Rover.

England also beat the fourth Rugby Championship team and 2015 semi-finalists Argentina in the pool phase.

Dallaglio was a key part of England's back row when they triumphed in 2003 and he came off the bench in their 2007 final defeat by South Africa. The former captain said last Saturday's performance was undoubtedly one of the best from his country.

"It was very, very impressive," he said. "One of the all-time great performances, especially when you factor in the occasion, what was at stake and the quality of the opposition.

Much as he enthused about the performance, Dallaglio warned fans to temper their expectations of a repeat in Saturday's final against a South African team who, as they showed in their semi-final victory over Wales, will bring a different threat.

Dallaglio said the Springboks stick to a tried and tested pattern when in their own half but allow themselves a little more freedom when on the offensive over the halfway line

