Jones opens her final Scotties Tournament of Hearts appearance with 7-5 victory

CALGARY — Jennifer Jones opened her final Scotties Tournament of Hearts competition on a winning note.

The Manitoba skip earned a 7-5 win over Nova Scotia's Heather Smith in 10 ends Saturday afternoon. It was the opening game of the tournament for both rinks.

This marks Jones' 18th tournament appearance but it will be her last as she's retiring from women's curling.

Jones began play tied with Colleen Jones for the most Scotties titles with six, her first coming in 2005. Jones has also won two world championships and Olympic gold.

In other afternoon action Saturday, Manitoba's Kate Cameron defeated New Brunswick's Melissa Adams 10-5, British Columbia's Clancy Grandy got past Ontario's Danielle Inglis 9-4 while Ontario's Rachel Homan earned a 9-5 win over Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories.

The third draw is slated for later Saturday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press