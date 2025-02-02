Joni Mitchell, Post Malone, Doechii and More Brighten a Subdued Clive Davis 50th Anniversary Pre-Grammy Benefit for Wildfire Relief

Post Malone, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims and Doechii represented the new guard while Joni Mitchell, Barry Manilow, Michael Buble and Chris Robinson delivered for the veterans at a subdued 50th anniversary of music mogul Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy “Event” — the fact that it was called an “event” in addition to the usual “gala” reflected the more-serious tone of the annual party that was transformed into a fundraiser for wildfire relief.

The Davis team worked closely with the Recording Academy’s charity-focused partner MusiCares, which has already given out $4 million to more than 3,000 recipients in the music business who had their lives and livelihoods impacted by the fires. The Palisades fire and the Eaton fire that ravaged Altadena, the foothill community north of Pasadena, have taken out in total about 15,000 homes and structures.

More from Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton, partygoers could be heard comparing notes on the magnitude of losses, insurance claims and the hassles of filling out federal paperwork. The depth of the need for fire relief among musicans and others who lost everything in the fires is deep, many speakers noted.

Having said that, there was no shortage of glamour at the star-studded event, although the tone — and the bling — were a bit pared back. Gracie Abrams could be seen chatting with Nancy Pelosi and Post Malone (not at the same time, unfortunately), and sat at a front-row center table presided over by hitmaker Jack Antonoff, along with Grammy songwriter of the year nominee Amy Allen and others.

On the other side, the Top Dawg Entertainment crew rolled deep with Doechii, who performed later in the evening, as well as Halle Bailey. A row or two back, newcomers Shaboozey and Teddy Swims held down the best new artist category with Benson Boone nearby; all three performed later in the evening.

Jennifer Lopez held an impromptu receiving line in the ladies room as she touched up her makeup, and was visited at her table by Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.

Jennifer Lopez and fan (Photo: Cynthia Littleton)

Post Malone brought the crowd at the Beverly Hilton to its feet with a heartfelt performance of his 2018 hit “Sunflower” as part of the Industry Icon tribute to Jody Gerson, the veteran music executive who is chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group — one of the very few female execs at the top of a major music company. “Tonight I will sing my only good song,” he said. The artist and songwriter championed by Gerson urged the crowd to support the first-responders who helped the fire-torn areas and will be essential to rebuilding efforts. “Please take care of those on the front lines kicking ass,” Post Malone said in closing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gerson’s boss, Universal Music Group Chairman-CEO Lucian Grainge, gave Gerson a lengthy introduction, hailing her as a “fierce advocate” and “industry icon.” Gerson spoke of her long career in the industry, remembering her childhood watching icons like Frank Sinatra perform at her family’s nightclub in Philadelphia, and recalled sneaking into her first Clive party (which must have been easier in those days). But mostly she spoke up for songwriters — who are sadly underpaid in the streaming economy — female artists and executives, and for mental health. She said that she long ago decided that she would “Devote my entire career to protecting artists and the value of their work,” she said. She also called out Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Chappell Roan for speaking out about the importance of addressing mental health issues.

Joni Mitchell and Clive Davis (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

No less a legendary figure than Joni Mitchell was on hand to sing her contemporary classic, “Both Sides Now.” She walked out on stage with assistance and performed from a golden throne, aka a yellow stuffed chair, in a performance similar to — but stronger than — the one she’d given at FireAid on Thursday night. Mitchell also delivered a soulful rendition of Gershwin’s “Summertime.”

Doechii delivered a spirited version of her song “Truth,” with the RIcky Minor-led house band giving the song a jazzy flair, and the evening wound to a close with a trifecta of 2025 best new artist nominees performing their signature songs.

Benson Boone ends his set on a high note (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Shaboozey had the audience on its feet with a rousing take on his 2024-defining hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Teddy Swims showed off his brilliantly powerful voice with “Lose Control,” and Benson Boone, clad in his now-familiar sleeveless jumpsuit, soared through “Beautiful Things” — and in another familiar move, literally soared at the end of the song with a backflip.

Doechii (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The evening also featured a series of tributes. Michael Buble sang in honor of the late Quincy Jones; Barry Manilow, the first hit artist on Davis’ Arista Records, sang for producer Richard Perry, who also died last year. The evening closed with Yolanda Adams honoring Whitney Houston, who was perhaps the artist closest to Davis’ heart, and passed away on the day of the Gala in 2011.

Teddy Swims greets Davis after singing “Lose Control” (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Yet even more than most years, this 50th anniversary show was a tribute to the man himself. While he’s always stationed in the shadows at the side of the stage with his longtime right-hand Stacy Carr, this year the pair were on the stage for the entire event, which each artist walking over to pay homage and be photographed after their performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

And, as always, the music itself was the tribute to the man. It is safe to say that nowhere else can one witness performances from Post Malone, Barry Manilow, Doechii, Yolanda Adams and all of the above, on an evening that kicked off with a bruising hard rock medley of Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath songs by an all-star band featuring Chris and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and superproducer Andrew Watt on lead guitar.

Every year, the diversity and versatility of the performers reflect the same qualities in this singular executive’s career.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.