Jools Lebron, TikTok Star Behind 'Demure' Trend, Makes Late Night Debut

Lebron famously coined the phrase "very demure, very mindful" in a viral TikTok video this month

ABC Jools Lebron on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Monday, August 20, 2024

TikToker Jools Lebron is taking "demure" to a new level.

The breakout social media star, who famously coined the latest buzzword "demure" made an appearance on Monday night's Aug. 19 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

RuPaul served as the guest co-host for the episode and asked Lebron how he was doing as a host, to which she fittingly replied, "Very demure, very mindful," as the audience cheered.

Lebron, who identifies as a transgender woman, caught social media users' attention when she posted her first themed video titled "How to be demure at work," on Aug. 2. After giving pointers like laying her wig down and doing her makeup properly, Jools pointed out she's being "Very demure, very mindful," encouraging viewers to follow suit. "Let's not forget to be demure divas."

Jools Lebron/TikTok Jools Lebron.

The 17-second video has amassed over 7 million views. Another clip that features Lebron's tips on "how to be demure and respectful at the work place" has garnered 34 million views. Due to her online success, Lebron said in a recent TikTok video that she can now afford her gender transition.

Asked by RuPaul about what inspired her to upload the clip, Lebron quipped, "Apparently, the trauma that comes from working a retail job gets to you enough that you start saying 'demure' on the internet."

She revealed that she works at a Mariano's grocery store in Illinois, describing it as "very cutesy," and of course, "very demure."

As for what demure means, Lebron said it's simply "a mindset," before she joked "I used to be crazy and out of control and I found some demurity, and along with that came success ... Demurity is my purity."

Though lots of celebrities have been quick to embrace the demure lifestyle, Lebron told Rupaul that a nod from Jennifer Lopez surprised her the most. The "Jenny from the Block" singer, 55, shared her take on demure while sipping a drink from her cocktail brand, Delola.

"She finally revealed what that orange drink from the block was," Lebron said of Lopez's video, adding that the beverage was "Demure."

Lebron then weighed in on RuPaul's ensemble, a red and pink plaid suit with a red and white polka dot louse inside.



"The cho cho appears to be tucked, but the chi chis are out, but I think it looks very demure."

Asked to point out where the "cho cho" is located, Lebron said, "I'd like to remain demure, please."

Lastly, Lebron said she was contacted to appear at the Democratic National Convention, which began in Chicago Monday night, but she couldn't make it because she "had a wig appointment."

