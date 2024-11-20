Jordan Bardella branded ‘Brutus’ over apparent dig at Le Pen’s trial

Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella on the campaign trail during the European election in which Mr Bardella played a prominent role - THOMAS PADILLA/AP

Marine Le Pen’s young protégé Jordan Bardella has been likened to “Brutus” for hinting that he could run for the French presidency if she is banned from elected office.

Ms Le Pen has been forced on Wednesday to defend the 29-year-old chairman of her hard-Right National Rally (RN) party, insisting the pair enjoy a “trusting relationship”.

Mr Bardella on Monday declared that no candidate for high office should have a criminal conviction.

Ms Le Pen, the presumptive candidate for the Elysée Palace in 2027, is on trial along with two dozen members of National Rally accused of embezzling European parliament funds in a fake jobs scheme.

She has complained that judges are denying her a fair trial as part of a bid by the “deep state” to torpedo her presidential ambitions.

With Emmanuel Macron out of the running after two successive terms, polls suggest she could clinch the presidency in her fourth attempt.

Jordan Bardella skirted the question when asked what would happen if Marine Le Pen was found guilty, insisting that she was ‘totally innocent’ - THOMAS PADILLA/AP

“Not having a criminal conviction is for me rule number one if you want to be a member of parliament,” Mr Bardella said in an interview on BFM TV.

Asked what would happen if Ms Le Pen, a serving MP, is found guilty, he skirted the question, insisting that she was “totally innocent” and if convicted would be cleared on appeal.

However, when pressed on whether the principle that the party should exclude any parliamentary candidate with a conviction should also apply to Ms Le Pen, he said: “Obviously,” before quickly adding, “but Marine Le Pen is innocent.”

Ms Le Pen, 56, denies all charges, but if she is convicted prosecutors have demanded that she be barred from public office for five years as well as receive a five-year jail sentence, with three years suspended.

That would dash her hopes of becoming France’s first female head of state. The trial is due to end next week and the verdict is expected early next year.

Commentators in France were split over whether the comments were a calculated move or a blunder by Mr Bardella, who was appointed as party chairman by his mentor Ms Le Pen in 2020.

‘It was clumsy’

RN party insiders insist it was a faux pas. “He wanted to appear whiter than white and got pilloried for it,” one party source told Le Parisien. “It was clumsy. He slipped up and realised his error as he was saying it.”

However, his opponents quickly jumped on the potential blunder.

“This is kicking someone when they’re down or if you prefer Brutus killing his mother,” said Paul Vannier, MP for Leftist France Unbowed party.

“We knew Bardella was in a hurry. This is a flagrant case of speeding,” quipped Olivier Faure, the Socialist Party leader.

An MP from the government camp told AFP: “You’ll have to go and get Freud from his grave to explain this.”

Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella campaigning together, she has defended his comments insisting the pair have a ‘trusting relationship’ - CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS

Ms Le Pen on Wednesday defended her dauphin, saying: “They’re making a big deal out of nothing.”

“For years, the National Rally has been asking its candidates for their criminal records,” said Ms Le Pen, who also backed a law imposing a ban from public office of those found guilty of corruption.

“This rule has existed, exists and will continue to exist. All Jordan [Bardella] did was remind us of it”, she asserted.

The populist leader’s woes come as Mr Bardella has taken increasing prominence in the party and ran its successful European election campaign in June, despite coming across as shaky on policy.

If Ms Le Pen is banned from running for president, her aides have suggested that her party could back an opposition confidence vote that would automatically bring down the government.

Budget opposition

That would end a truce in which she agreed to keep Michel Barnier’s coalition in power to burnish her credentials as a responsible future leader keen to avoid political turmoil.

On Wednesday, Ms Le Pen re-issued that threat, saying she wouldn’t hesitate to back a no-confidence vote before Christmas if “the purchasing power of the French is cut” in the draft 2025 budget currently being debated in parliament.

Mr Barnier is expected to be forced to pass a parliamentary vote next month because of opposition to the budget – a move that will likely prompt a no-confidence motion.