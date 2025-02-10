Jordan Brand's 'Love, Hurts' commercial for Jalen Hurts is just so incredibly cool
Jalen Hurts has always been incredibly cool.
That's just how it's always been with him. He's not giving you much in interviews. You'll rarely catch him showing too much emotion on the field. He's just always even-keel.
For some, that's boring. But for others? You know the vibes, man. You know what it is.
Jordan Brand knows what it is.
MORE ON JALEN: Five things to know about the Eagles' Super Bowl winning QB
The brand released a commercial for Jalen Hurts after the Eagles won the Super Bowl and it was just the coolest thing ever. It's just Jalen Hurts playing ball while we listen to the sweet, soothing sounds of Teddy Pendergrass in the background.
The video finishes with the tagline "Love, Hurts." Incredible
So smooth. Fly, Eagles, fly.
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Jordan Brand's 'Love, Hurts' commercial for Jalen Hurts is just so incredibly cool