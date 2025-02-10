Jordan Brand's 'Love, Hurts' commercial for Jalen Hurts is just so incredibly cool

TOPSHOT - (L-R) Former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw interviews Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback #01 Jalen Hurts at the end of Super Bowl LIX, after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776260012 ORIG FILE ID: 2198065784

Jalen Hurts has always been incredibly cool.

That's just how it's always been with him. He's not giving you much in interviews. You'll rarely catch him showing too much emotion on the field. He's just always even-keel.

For some, that's boring. But for others? You know the vibes, man. You know what it is.

Jordan Brand knows what it is.

MORE ON JALEN: Five things to know about the Eagles' Super Bowl winning QB

The brand released a commercial for Jalen Hurts after the Eagles won the Super Bowl and it was just the coolest thing ever. It's just Jalen Hurts playing ball while we listen to the sweet, soothing sounds of Teddy Pendergrass in the background.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video finishes with the tagline "Love, Hurts." Incredible

So smooth. Fly, Eagles, fly.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Jordan Brand's 'Love, Hurts' commercial for Jalen Hurts is just so incredibly cool