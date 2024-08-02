Jordan Chiles Explains How Beyoncé Inspired These Gorgeous Leotards

Jordan Chiles is showing love to Beyoncé while she runs the world stage at the Olympics.

The gymnast, who won a gold medal with Team USA on Tuesday, spoke to Vogue’s “The Run-Through” podcast about wanting to recreate Renaissance World Tour looks before she fought for a spot at the Paris games during the U.S. Olympic trials back in June.

Chiles, who saw Queen Bey’s tour stop in Houston last year, said she was in “awe” and it inspired her so much that she jumped to the singer’s social media.

″[I] went through her whole entire Instagram account to find these outfits,” said Chiles, whose fans include both Beyand Megan Thee Stallion.

“I said, ‘There’s no way. This is me. This is who I am.’ That’s where I got the motto, I’m that girl.”

Chiles, who adopted the motto based on the Beyoncé song title, told hosts Chloe Malle and Chioma Nnadi that she wanted to show her “crazy side” with a Pucci catsuit-inspired leotard as well as sporting “elegance” with another leotard inspired by the singer’s sparkling bodysuit look.

The gymnast said she “honestly melted” when she got leotard demos back from sports apparel brand GK Elite.

“I started crying. I said, ‘There’s no way that they were able to figure this out in a leo form.’ And they did,” Chiles said.

“And when I got the actual leos in my hand, I cried even more because I was like, ‘There’s no way that this is, like, all coming to life.’ It just worked.”

Jordan Chiles competes in the floor exercise during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on May 31, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa via Getty Images

Jordan Chiles competes in the floor exercise during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on June 02, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa via Getty Images

Outside of her “Renaissance”-inspired leotards at past events, Chiles sported a pair of grills — the bottom of which gave a salute to Queen Bey — alongside her gold medal at this year’s Olympics.

“When she released her ‘Cowboy Carter’ [album], just any photo that she posted with her grill in her mouth up close, you can see that her bottom teeth have the bar, so that caught my eye,” Chiles recently told GQ.

“And then the heart on my upper piece, it definitely came from Pinterest. I was looking every single day.”

Jordan Chiles poses with the gold medal after the podium ceremony for the women's artistic gymnastics team final during the Olympics at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) LIONEL BONAVENTURE via Getty Images

Chiles is notably a BeyHive member as her Olympics floor routine loops in several Beyoncé songs including “MY HOUSE” and “ENERGY” along with a number of the singer’s moves such as a pose seen during her “Everybody Mad” dance break at her iconic Coachella set, Time magazine noted.

The gymnast is set to do the routine again in the women’s floor event final on Monday.

SHE IS THAT GIRL. 💫



Jordan Chiles left it all out on the mat!



📺 #ParisOlympics on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/Hm26DZGnVK — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2024

