Jordan Chiles Says Her Long Acrylic Manicures Make Her a More Careful Gymnast: 'My Nails Are Too Precious'

The Olympic gold medalist opened up about her eye-catching manicures in a new interview for Vogue's podcast 'The Run-Through'

Naomi Baker/Getty Jordan Chiles at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

There's nothing Jordan Chiles can't nail.

The 23-year-old Olympic gymnast has wowed audiences with her incredible performances and her cool sense of style. Chiles' beauty looks have solidified her status as an it-girl at the Paris Games, with her long, decorated acrylic manicures standing out as her trademark.

In a new episode of Vogue's podcast The Run-Through, the gold medalist shared how she manages to execute such complicated and precise moves with her long nails.

"It makes me think of the right technique because I'm not trying to fall or break a nail ... my nails are too precious and too good looking to be breaking," she told hosts Chioma Nnadi and Chloe Malle.

Chiles also said that she began getting acrylic nails at age 15. "I started off really short but as I got used to them, I just started getting them longer," she recalled.



Naomi Baker/Getty Jordan Chiles at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

At the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which took place in July 2021, the athlete kept her manicure low-key with a classic French tip style. During a Los Angeles gymnastics meet in February 2023, however, Chiles brought her mani A-game with a long, Winnie the Pooh-themed look (below).

Katharine Lotze/Getty Jordan Chiles at a gymnastics meet in Los Angeles, 2023.

At the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, Chiles sported long, square-shaped acrylics with blue and white crocodile-print French tips and gold accents.

That day, her look also turned heads when she popped in a gold sparkly grill during the medal ceremony. After being awarded the gold medal for the Women's Team Final alongside her teammates fellow nail enthusiast Suni Lee, Simone Biles, Jordan Carey and Hezly Rivera, Chiles bit down on her medal to reveal the eye-catching accessory.



In a close-up shot, the preciseness of her black and white graphic eyeliner and an ombre lip was also visible, making for quite the memorable beauty moment.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Jordan Chiles.

Chiles recently shared her full beauty routine in an installment of Vogue's video series Beauty Secrets. Her eight-step skincare process includes brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Fenty Beauty, Summer Fridays and Bliss, while her go-to makeup look involves a whopping 26 steps and 15 products.

The athlete calls out her favorite primer, One/Size Secure the Blur Makeup Magnet Primer, for keeping her competition makeup in place.

“Primer is very important for me. We sweat, we cry — happy tears, sad tears, whatever it is,” she said.

