Jordan Henderson’s Saudi sojourn killed his integrity, credibility and England career

The fall of Jordan Henderson is a modern-day morality fable. In the space of 10 months, this once-revered Liverpool captain, a Champions League winner no less, has contrived to throw away his integrity, his credibility and his England place.

On the surface, his move to Saudi Arabia last July looked a surefire scheme for stockpiling generational wealth. Instead, it has stripped him of all that he held most precious. First to go was his reputation as a noble activist, as he betrayed his solidarity with the gay community by hitching himself to a regime that criminalised homosexuality. Now, at 33, he has had the book closed on his England career.

In terms of form, Henderson’s omission might not come as the greatest shock. His stint with Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq was an unmitigated sham, terminated by mutual consent after only six months. Plus, his attempt at recapturing his international credentials at Ajax has unravelled quickly, with former Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart declaring on Dutch TV: “He passes sideways and backwards all the time. That doesn’t make anyone happy.”

But Gareth Southgate cutting him loose counts as his greatest humiliation yet. Henderson has long been one of the England manager’s hardiest perennials, so central to the cause that he was still serving as vice-captain in the two March friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. Eight weeks on, he no longer warrants even a spot in the extended squad. Indignities seldom come more scalding. While his move to Amsterdam was meant to have strengthened his case for a role at Euro 2024, it has merely consigned him to irrelevance.

Henderson has served as a linchpin for England for his entire adult life. The last time that England went to the European Championship without him, Kobbie Mainoo had not even been born. A man who has made his name as an impeccable professional today finds himself drifting into premature obscurity, with Ajax weighing up whether to offload him this summer and Southgate, his staunchest backer, deeming him surplus to requirements.

You cannot help but think that it never needed to be this way. Henderson acted with undue haste in turning his back on Liverpool, leaving in high dudgeon on learning that his game-time was likely to be reduced. Jurgen Klopp confirmed that while he had been honest with his captain about the necessary midfield rebuild, he still wanted to keep him at the club. “And if Hendo had performed, he would have had maybe 50 games, absolutely possible,” he reflected. Except Henderson would not listen. Tempted by the offer of a vast bounty alongside Gerrard in the Gulf, and concerned about the possibility of being stuck on the bench in the run-up to the Euros, he took the gamble of his life.

It is one that has wretchedly backfired. People have gone on business trips to Saudi Arabia for longer than Henderson spent in the kingdom. Compounding the embarrassment is the fact that the one non-financial factor driving his move – the desire to line up for England in Germany next month – has come to nought.

In one sense, it is an encouraging sign that Southgate is no longer so beholden to the old stagers, that he is prepared, contrary to his image, to make ruthless decisions when the occasion demands it. But it is also a reflection of Henderson’s astonishing act of self-sabotage. Decamping to Dammam, he imagined that he would acquire both eye-watering money and a chance to keep himself in the England reckoning. Ultimately, he has ended up with neither.