Jordan Klepper Coaxes Unwitting MAGA Voter Into Admitting Trump’s True Priority

“The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper teased out a stark reality from a MAGA voter after Donald Trump’s second inauguration on Monday was shifted inside to escape the cold.

“Don’t you think it’s kind of the perfect metaphor?” Klepper asked the man in footage that was filmed during Trump’s inauguration celebrations in Washington, D.C., and aired on the Comedy Central program Tuesday.

Klepper was referring to Trump’s loyal base having to stay outside amid frigid temperatures while the president himself took the oath of office surrounded by the ultra-rich including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Trump’s self-proclaimed “first buddy” Elon Musk.

“Yeah, I guess so,” the man replied to Klepper’s question.

ADVERTISEMENT

Klepper noted: “He’s inside hanging out with the billionaires while all of his supporters are outside in the cold.”

The Trump voter downplayed it, though, calling members of the MAGA movement a “tough crowd.”

Klepper continued: “They are prepared to be left in the cold?”

“Yeah, absolutely,” the man agreed.

Klepper signaled that he’d proven his point.

Trump has since his 2024 election win over Kamala Harris backtracked on his populist boasts about being able to lower prices. Noted economist Paul Krugman, in fact, has described Trump’s plan to hike tariffs as a “terrible” idea that will hit the president’s base the most.

Watch the video here:

Related...