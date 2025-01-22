Jordan Klepper Confronts MAGA Faithful Trump Left Out in the Cold

The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper crossed into MAGA territory on Monday.

The late night correspondent quizzed Donald Trump’s supporters in Washington D.C. about how they felt about being denied entry to the inauguration ceremony after it was moved indoors, subsequently being left to celebrate outdoors in freezing temperatures.

One supporter confirmed that it was disappointing, saying, “I would have liked to have seen a little bit more.”

Klepper followed up, “Do you think it’s kind of the perfect metaphor? ... [Trump’s] inside hanging out with the billionaires while all of his supporters are outside in the cold?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, but I think that MAGA is a tough crowd anyway,” the Trump supporter explained.

“They’re prepared to be left in the cold,” Klepper said, and the supporter replied, “Yeah, absolutely.”

Klepper spoke to two Trump supporters who appeared to be a couple. One of the pair was a man dressed up in a Spiderman costume. The other half, a woman who wore a MAGA hat and a shirt with a picture of Trump post-assassination attempt on it, explained how she felt about the ceremony switch-up.

“Expectations definitely changed,” she said. “We had planned on being here. We were really excited for the parade.”

Klepper asked if they had any plans of getting inside the Capitol building anyway. To the man, he asked, “Judging by your outfit, can’t you just like climb the walls?” To the woman he asked, “Or judging by your outfit, can’t you just break a window?”

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t clear if the couple understood Klepper’s reference to the Jan. 6 riots, in which some Trump supporters broke windows at the Capitol building.

The woman simply answered good-naturedly, “I mean, I personally probably wouldn’t break a window. That would really hurt my hand, especially in the cold.”

Klepper also confronted Trump supporters about the president’s sweeping pardons of those Jan. 6 rioters.

With one of the Trump supporters who described himself as “pro-pardoning,” Klepper showed him some photographs of the Capitol riots, but the man was surprisingly upfront by how unfamiliar he was with them.

“No, I have not seen that,” he said, soon adding, “Maybe the media that I’m following is not showing these.”

The Trump supporter confirmed that the media he watched was “all conservative” and that he’d never seen any of the Jan. 6 hearings.

“So that’s my fault,” the supporter said. “I should have been better informed, yes.”

Klepper replied, “I will say that’s a refreshing thing to hear.”