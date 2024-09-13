Jordan Klepper Roasts JD Vance Over His Most Clueless Trump Claim Yet

“Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper found an astounding new level of cluelessness coming from Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio).

Vance this week dismissed Taylor Swift after the pop superstar endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We admire Taylor Swift’s music, but I don’t think most Americans — whether they like her music, are fans of hers or not — are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans,” Vance said on Fox News.

To many people, it sounded like Vance was describing Trump.

Klepper mockingly agreed with Vance.

“Yeah, can you imagine people relating to a celebrity billionaire?” he said, then proceeded to name things that applied equally to Swift and Trump. “Someone who’s been on Time magazine, or hosted ‘SNL,’ or been in a Kanye West music video. I can’t imagine anybody being impressed with that! I’m JD Vance, and I have no sense of irony.”

