Jordan, O'Neal pay tribute to Bryant

"We talked about everything and he was just trying to be a better person. Now he's got me. I'll have to look at another crying meme for the next ... I told my wife I wasn't going to do this because I didn't want to see that for the next three or four years. That is what Kobe Bryant does to me."

"Just know that we got your back, little brother, I'll look after things down here, I'll be sure to teach Natalia, Bianka and baby Capri all your moves. And I promise I will not teach them my free throw techniques. For now, I take comfort in the fact as we speak, Kobe and Gigi are holding hands, walking to the nearest basketball court. Kobe will show his new Mamba moves today and Gigi soon masters them. Kobe you're heaven's MVP. I love you, my man. Till we meet again. Rest in peace, Kobe."

STORY: A gallery of basketball legends joined thousands of Kobe Bryant fans in Los Angeles on Monday (February 24) to pay tribute to the transcendent NBA star, his daughter and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month that shocked the world of sports and beyond.

The "Celebration of Life" memorial at the Staples Center, Bryant's home arena during most of his storied 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers, featured an emotional address by Bryant's widow Vanessa, who started dating Kobe when she was 17.

Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and former Bryant teammate Shaquille O'Neal were among the Basketball Hall of Famers who attended the memorial, which opened with a performance by singer Beyonce and a montage of Bryant's on-court highlights.

Bryant, 41, and the others were killed on Jan. 26 in a crash in Calabasas, California, while en route to a youth basketball tournament at which Kobe was planning to coach his daughter and her teammates.

Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the operator of the helicopter. The pilot was one of those killed in the accident.

An avid basketball player herself, Gianna hoped one day to play for the powerhouse collegiate program at the University of Connecticut, and she bonded with her father over their shared love of the game.

Fans gathered outside the arena hours before the ceremony started, many of them clad in Lakers purple and gold.

