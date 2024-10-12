Jordan Peele Won’t Give Away Anything About His Next Horror Movie: “I’m Gonna Keep Everybody In Painful Suspense”

Nope, you’re not getting any details about Jordan Peele’s next horror movie.

The Oscar-winning writer-director is keeping mum about his forthcoming fourth feature, due out in 2026, try as Jimmy Fallon might to get any semblance of information about the genre film.

“Your next movie is listed as one of the most anticipated horror movies of 2026 — no even knows what the premise is, no one knows who the cast is, no one even knows if it’s been shot already,” Fallon said, attempting to tee up an answer from Peele during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

The question prompted a deep belly laugh out of the Get Out helmer, who said, “Yes! Let the mystery swirl. You’re not getting anything out of me tonight, Jimmy!”

He continued, “What could it be? Where could it be? Who could it be? We know when [the release date].” Originally planned for a release this December, the movie’s premiere was pushed back due to the dual Hollywood strikes last year.

“I’m gonna keep everybody in a painful suspense,” Peele said, drawing playful jeers and boos from the audience. “Trust me, it’ll pay off. It’s gonna be ‘baby Forest Whitaker,’ the film,” he added, referencing a former Halloween costume of his he showed an image of earlier during the interview.

Switching gears, Peele turned to his recent reboot of the classic reality horror-comedy show, Scare Tactics, originally hosted by Tracy Morgan from 2003-2013 on Syfy. A hidden camera prank series, it involves real people being placed in horrifying situations by their loved ones, using special effects to mimic genre tropes. A preview of the show, currently airing Fridays on the USA Network with next-week streaming on Peacock, showed a participant looking on as a patient succumbed to Exorcist-level seizures. Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions opted to revive the series after being approached by a producer, so the Us filmmaker could “study” more people and their relationship to horror.

“It’s hard to write a horror script because you’re always putting your main character in a situation that most people would just up and leave,” Peele explained. “And it’s hard to understand how people would keep themself in a scary situation. Well, this show Scare Tactics, every day I would just watch it and you would see how real people will justify staying in creepy situations, and it’s so fun.”

