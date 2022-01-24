Jordan Poole scores 20 points, Warriors hold off Jazz 94-92

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 20 points to lead a balanced Golden State scoring attack, and the Warriors held off a late Utah rally to beat the Jazz 94-92 on Sunday night.

Royce O'Neale rebounded Bojan Bogdanovic's missed 3-pointer with a hand in his face and O'Neale couldn't convert a tip-in as the final buzzer sounded.

Stephen Curry added 13 points, but struggled again with his 3-point stroke a month after becoming the all-time NBA 3s leader, going 1 for 13 from deep and 5 of 20 overall.

Brother-in-law Damion Lee did his part for the Warriors, coming off the bench to hit four big 3-pointers and scored 12 points for a team that was looking to build some momentum off Curry's buzzer-beater in a 105-103 win over Houston on Friday night.

Joe Ingles tied the game at 89 with 4:09 to play before Poole answered.

Poole earned another start, taking the place of Klay Thompson, who was a late scratch with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee that sidelined him all of the 2019-20 season. Poole went 7 of 13.

Bogdanovic — who has recently nursed an injured left ring finger — scored 21 points while Rudy Gobert grabbed 18 rebounds to go with 12 points for the Jazz, who lost their fourth straight to the Warriors. That streak dates back to exactly a year ago, when the Jazz won 127-108 in Utah on Jan. 23, 2021.

Rudy Gay's 3 with 11:37 left pulled the Jazz within 83-78 then Gobert dunked two possessions later to make it 83-80 before another slam off an offensive rebound at 9:46. Gay finished with 16 points and four 3s.

Golden State's Kevon Looney had his career-best streak of five straight games with double-digit rebounds end as he grabbed six boards. But his three-point play on a putback with 1:48 left meant plenty and he finished with 10 points.

CURRY FROM DEEP

Curry, the reigning scoring champion, is just 35 for 117 from 3-point range this month.

THOMPSON'S BIG QUARTER

Coach Steve Kerr recalled Thompson's NBA-record 37-point quarter from seven years ago, when he went off in the third quarter of a 126-101 win against the Sacramento Kings at Oracle Arena on Jan. 23, 2015.

Curry's Splash Brother wound up with 52 points while going 11 for 15 on 3s.

“It was like a religious experience, one of the most powerful moments of my life,” Kerr said.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell sat out his third straight game with a concussion but coach Quin Snyder is keeping the guard in the mix by checking in regularly and providing the game plans. “Concussions are so variable. I feel for him in that sense,” Snyder said. ... Former Warriors F Eric Paschall received a “Welcome Back to the Bay” and nice ovation when he checked in at the 6:53 mark of the first. He had six points in 12 minutes. ... The Jazz lost their third straight on Golden State's home floor.

Warriors: Veteran Andre Iguodala sat out as Golden State manages his left hip injury. “He’s feeling a lot better today, but we’re just going to be safe and keep him out,” Kerr said. ... Golden State took care of the ball, committing just 10 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Phoenix on Monday night to complete the back-to-back.

Warriors: Host the Mavericks on Tuesday night, looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the series and a four-game skid to Dallas at home.

Janie Mccauley, The Associated Press

