Jordan’s Principle upheld by Supreme Court

The unanimous decision by the Supreme Court of Canada to uphold Bill C-92 and ensure First Nations’ direct involvement in the care of the communities’ young people was met with approval and optimism from local community groups late last week.

The decision paves the way for Canada to continue to recognize First Nations’ jurisdictional rights to self-govern their child and family services without conflict with provincial law, as promised in the original Jordan’s Principle class-action settlement.

In the past, Indigenous children who were removed from their homes for safety reasons were often placed in non-Native homes where they were often subjected to physical abuse and, at times, worse.

With this ruling, the Supreme Court said once and for all that First Nations family-services agencies should be the ones looking after First Nations children, making it a great day for Indigenous communities, Kahnawake Shakotiia'takehnhas Community Services (KSCS) executive director Derek Montour said.

“Yesterday’s ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada marks a significant milestone for Indigenous communities across Turtle Island, affirming the jurisdiction of First Nations over their child and family protection,” he said over the weekend. “This decision underscores the importance of self-governance and cultural continuity in the care and well-being of Indigenous children and families.”

Montour added that KSCS will work closely with community members to ensure Kahnawake is heard when the community creates its own child-welfare agency and policies.

“We will work closely with the community to ensure that Kahnawake creates its own laws when it comes to child welfare; a law that will be meaningful to our realities and our vision for the future and that honours our cultures, traditions and values,” he said.

The ruling, Montour added, confirms what many in the community have felt for a long time.

“This ruling reiterates the message we have been emphasizing for years – that First Nations are best placed to ensure the wellness of their own populations,” Montour added. “After years of legal challenges and jurisdictional disputes, we can now focus fully on what matters to our nations: providing quality and equitable services to our families and ensuring a bright future for our children.”

Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador (AFNQL) Chief Ghislain Picard agrees, saying he fully expects provincial authorities to begin implementing the law in good faith.

“The principles set out in the Act, including cultural continuity, substantive equality, and the best interests of the Indigenous child, are valid; they represent minimum standards to be met across the country, and provincial governments and their structures must comply with them,” Picard said. “As a result, we expect the Quebec authorities to implement the provisions of Bill C-92, so that genuine co-development and collaboration can begin.”

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake said they were pleased with the ruling as well.

“The MCK is pleased that the constitutional challenge was unsuccessful and considers this a widespread and positive decision for all First Nations communities across Turtle Island,” the MCK said. “The MCK will conduct a comprehensive legal analysis of what the outcomes of this decision will mean for Kahnawake specifically, and more information on this will be provided to the community in the near future.”

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase