Jordyn Woods Posts on Instagram for the First Time Since the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods posted on Instagram for the first time since news broke that Khloé Kardashian's BF Tristan Thompson kissed her.

Jordyn also liked (and then unliked) one of Kylie Jenner's Instagrams yesterday, which was very curious...

Jordyn Woods has been *super* quiet on social media since the whole Tristan Thompson cheating scandal blew up (which was certainly not Khloé Kardashian's approach to the situation), but it looks like she's ready to break her self-imposed silence.

Yesterday, Jordyn liked and then unliked one of Kylie Jenner's Instas, and last night she even posted one of her own.

Jordyn kept it all about the positivity, and shared two selfies posed against some greenery, captioning, "If you’re reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday💕"

So far the post has gotten over two million likes (!!), so it seems like things might be going back to normal for Jordyn...

