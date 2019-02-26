Jordyn Woods to Speak with Jada Pinkett Smith in First Interview Since Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods has announced her first interview since news broke last week that she allegedly hooked up with Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

On Tuesday afternoon, Woods, 21, briefly went live on Instagram to reveal that she’s filming Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk. PEOPLE has confirmed that the episode will air Friday on Facebook Watch.

In the livestream, Woods was filmed from behind on set as she approached the table wearing a black turtleneck dress and sneakers. The camera followed her as she took her seat, turning to face viewers directly with a serious stare.

The interview will presumably mark Woods’ first official, in-depth comments about the scandal. (Last week, she indirectly addressed it at the launch event for her Eylure X Jordyn Woods Lashes in Los Angeles, telling attendees: “Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on. It’s been real, and Eylure has been super real with a project I’ve been working on for over nine months right now.”)

The show is hosted by Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne. Woods, whose late father was a television sound engineer, has known the Smith family for years and Pinkett Smith’s son Jaden, 20, is actually the one who introduced Woods to Kylie Jenner.

Jordyn Woods (left) and Jada Pinkett Smith More