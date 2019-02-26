Jordyn Woods to Speak with Jada Pinkett Smith in First Interview Since Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods has announced her first interview since news broke last week that she allegedly hooked up with Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
On Tuesday afternoon, Woods, 21, briefly went live on Instagram to reveal that she’s filming Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk. PEOPLE has confirmed that the episode will air Friday on Facebook Watch.
In the livestream, Woods was filmed from behind on set as she approached the table wearing a black turtleneck dress and sneakers. The camera followed her as she took her seat, turning to face viewers directly with a serious stare.
The interview will presumably mark Woods’ first official, in-depth comments about the scandal. (Last week, she indirectly addressed it at the launch event for her Eylure X Jordyn Woods Lashes in Los Angeles, telling attendees: “Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on. It’s been real, and Eylure has been super real with a project I’ve been working on for over nine months right now.”)
The show is hosted by Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne. Woods, whose late father was a television sound engineer, has known the Smith family for years and Pinkett Smith’s son Jaden, 20, is actually the one who introduced Woods to Kylie Jenner.
Sources have told PEOPLE that the Kardashian-Jenners were “blindsided” by the reports that Thompson, 27, had cheated with Woods, calling the alleged tryst “inexcusable.”
“When they first started hearing that Tristan made out with Jordyn, no one really believed it,” one source said. “That Tristan would be inappropriate, yes everyone knows that he can’t behave, but that Jordyn would make out with him, it first seemed like a made-up rumor.”
In particular, Jenner, 21, is struggling to move past the alleged betrayal by her longtime best friend.
“Kylie still seems torn,” a source told PEOPLE on Monday. “It’s going to be very difficult for her to cut Jordyn completely out of her life.”
Another source told PEOPLE that Woods, who has since moved out of Jenner’s house, is having trouble owning up to the truth.
“Her story keeps changing a bit, and it’s almost like she is digging herself deeper,” said the source. “It’s been a week now of nonsense explaining from her side. Everyone thinks she wanted to hook up with Tristan and she just didn’t think she was going to get caught.”
Kardashian, 34, broke her silence Tuesday on Twitter.
“Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you!” she wrote. “I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you!”
“I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all,” she added. “Until then remember to be kind to one another.”
This isn’t the first cheating scandal Kardashian and Thompson have weathered. Last April, photos and videos surfaced of the basketball player getting close to other women just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True. Though she initially forgave him, they had been living apart since the fall, and a source told PEOPLE last week that things “never really went back to normal” since he first cheated.