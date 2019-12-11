Jordyn Woods Took A Lie Detector Test About Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods already shared her side of the story about her brief fling with Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend and father of Kardashian’s child, Tristan Thompson, on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show “Red Table Talk” earlier this year.

But in a special “Ask Us Anything” episode of the show on Monday, Pinkett Smith revealed that Woods took a lie detector test in order to support her claim that she had kissed Thompson, but nothing else happened between the two of them.

The subsequent fallout from Woods and Thompson’s actions was allegedly the reason Kardashian split with the basketball player.

Pinkett Smith confirmed that Woods, Kylie Jenner’s longtime best friend, asked to take the lie detector test.

“It was her request to be here, and it was her request to take the lie detector test,” the host said. “We had a forensic polygraphist with more than 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations.”

The test “wasn’t for the show,” Pinkett Smith added, “it was for her and for people that she loves.”

“Red Table Talk” then aired a few minutes of the test, which Woods took in February. In the clip, the model is seated with certified polygraphist Shon Thurman, whom she tells, “I just want everyone to know that I’m telling the truth. That’s the most important part of the story to me, is the truth.”

Thurman asks Woods three questions: “Are you now in the state of California? ... Are you currently sitting down? ... Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?”

Woods says “yes,” “yes” and “no.”

“You definitely passed, and I believe you’re being truthful in the test,” Thurman says at the end.

After the clip ended, Pinkett Smith, her daughter and her mother discussed how Woods passed with “flying colors.”

Not long after the video was posted, Kardashian posted a series of cryptic messages on her Instagram story.

“Liars are always ready to take oaths,” read one slide. Two others said, “Stop being so fucking forgiving, people know exactly what the fuck they’re doing,” and, “Never trust your tongue when your heart is bitter and broken. Hush until you’re healed.”

Khloe Kardashian's Instagram story. (Photo: Instagram) More

None of the posts addressed the Woods-Thompson controversy head on, but the timing is definitely interesting...

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.