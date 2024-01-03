Jorja Smith backs Prince's Trust to offer advice to youngsters

Jorja Smith (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Will Poulter and Jorja Smith are among the famous faces backing a new campaign offering advice to young people.

They have joined with Amazon and The Prince’s Trust and will see their words of wisdom turned into art displayed in schools around the country.

Other names taking part include Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford and TV presenter June Sarpong.Brit Award winner Smith told youngsters to "Embrace your flaws, for they make you unique”.

Will Poulter (PA)

Poulter, who starred in the Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, urged young people to remember "Trying your hardest is always enough”.

Amazon recently pledged £1 million to The Prince’s Trust’s new Strengthening Diversity Fund which helps young people across the UK.

Jonathan Townsend, UK Chief Executive of The Prince’s Trust, said: “It is an honour to work with Amazon, and we are incredibly grateful for their commitment to The Prince’s Trust.

"Being able to inspire and motivate young people is a core part of our mission. The Trust’s programmes build confidence and skills among young people who face disadvantage and adversity, supporting them on their pathway to work. By partnering with those who share this goal we can continue our vital work, ultimately helping more young people to reach their potential and live stable and fulfilled lives.”

A line of "mind-positive merchandise" including t-shirts and hoodies designed by young ambassadors for The Prince’s Trust is also being made available to buy on Amazon in support of the charity.