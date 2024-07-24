Jose Cuervo tequila plant explodes in Tequila, Mexico leaving 5 dead, forcing evacuations

An explosion at a tequila plant in Mexico killed at least five people and forced evacuations.

At least five are dead after a 500,000-litre tank exploded at Jose Cuervo's Rojeña plant in Tequila, Mexico on Tuesday, the chief of emergency services and firefighters, Victor Hugo Roldan, told Reuters.

Two other people were also seriously injured, reports CBS News.

The explosion triggered the fire that started in three other tanks, and two tanks collapsed, according to a statement that was released on Tuesday.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown.

Contributing: Reuters

