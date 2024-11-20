Jose Ibarra found guilty of killing nursing student Laken Riley
Jose Ibarra was found guilty of murdering 22-year-old University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley in February. Ibarra is a Venezuelan citizen who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2022.
Video Transcript
I'll now announce the verdict.
In the state of Georgia versus Jose Antonio Alvara.
Case SU 24 CR 0323.
Count one, malice murder.
I find the defendant guilty.
Count 2 felony murder, I find the defendant guilty.
Count 3 felony murder, I find the defendant guilty.
Count 4 felony murder, I find the defendant guilty.