Jose Ibarra found guilty of killing nursing student Laken Riley

Jose Ibarra was found guilty of murdering 22-year-old University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley in February. Ibarra is a Venezuelan citizen who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2022.

Video Transcript

I'll now announce the verdict.

In the state of Georgia versus Jose Antonio Alvara.

Case SU 24 CR 0323.

Count one, malice murder.

I find the defendant guilty.

Count 2 felony murder, I find the defendant guilty.

Count 3 felony murder, I find the defendant guilty.

Count 4 felony murder, I find the defendant guilty.