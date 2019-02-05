Jose Mourinho given suspended prison sentence for tax fraud

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been given a one-year prison sentence for tax fraud, but won't serve any time.

The football coach struck a deal with prosecutors which includes paying a fine of nearly €2m (£1.8m).

The 56-year-old is accused of committing tax fraud in 2011 and 2012 while he coached Real Madrid.

Mourinho is the latest football star to be charged with defrauding tax authorities in Spain, with former Real Madrid players Cristiano Ronaldo and Xabi Alonso also appearing in court last month.

Ronaldo, 33, was accused of four counts of tax fraud worth €14.7m (£12.9m) stemming from his nine years at Real Madrid, as well as falsely reporting income.

Prosecutors said he had used shell companies outside the country to hide €28.4m (£25m) made from image rights.

The international forward accepted a £17m fine and a suspended two-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to the charges.

Former teammate Xabi Alonso was in court last month accused of defrauding about €2m (£1.8m) from tax authorities between 2010 and 2012.

The retired midfielder has denied any wrongdoing, saying he had done "everything correctly" and he was "confident justice will be done".

He could be facing five years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of €4m (3.5m).

Several players have been investigated by Spanish tax authorities in recent years, including Lionel Messi, Luka Modric and Ricardo Carvalho.

All three were found guilty.