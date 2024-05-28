Josef Newgarden on winning the 108th Indianapolis 500
Two-time 500 winner Josef Newgarden called the Indianapolis Motor Speedway "The best track in the world" after winning the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.
Two-time 500 winner Josef Newgarden called the Indianapolis Motor Speedway "The best track in the world" after winning the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.
Rafael Nadal's mini-me son stole the limelight at the French Open before the Spanish tennis star made a huge Wimbledon announcement…
Grayson Murray's parents said Sunday their 30-year-old son took his own life, just one day after he withdrew from a PGA Tour event. The family asked for privacy and that people honour Murray by being kind to one another. “If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else,” Eric and Terry Murray said in a statement released by the PGA Tour. Murray, a two-time PGA Tour winner, spoke in January after winning the Sony Open in Honolulu about turning the corner in his life, his golf and battle
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime umpire Ángel Hernández, who unsuccessfully sued Major League Baseball for racial discrimination, is retiring immediately.
The group made an appearance at the Western Conference Finals in Dallas, Texas on May 26
MONACO (AP) — The sprinter who set the Under-20 world record at 100 meters has been banned for four years and had his record stripped after anti-doping officials ruled against his claim that his positive test for a performance-enhancer came from eating “recovery gummies.”
Zara and Mike Tindall have been soaking in the sunshine over in Moncao where they headed on their latest lavish break. See photos.
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice is changing things up ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers.
World champion Rachel Homan is joining forces with Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher for the upcoming curling season.
A Saskatchewan man is still on a high after joining the ranks of mountain climbers from Saskatchewan who have reached the peak of Mount Everest.Landry Warnez summited Mount Everest earlier this month. It took him four days to reach the top of the mountain, the tallest in the world above sea level, in Nepal from Everest base camp.He didn't sleep for the final 24 hours of the ascent. "At the top because it's low oxygen — you're using supplementary oxygen — it feels almost like a dream," said Warne
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josef Newgarden once again brought his victorious Team Penske car to a stop on the Yard of Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He found that same hole in the fence, climbed through, and was pummeled by fans celebrating his second consecutive Indianapolis 500 triumph.
The Washington Commanders said Monday they were made aware of a lawsuit filed in civil court last week against kicker Brandon McManus, and the Jacksonville Jaguars acknowledged they are also being sued.
PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, his parents confirmed Sunday.
“He burned bright for the 30 years he gave us,” coach and lifelong mentor Ted Kiegiel wrote of the late golfer
Jalen Brunson has the decision of a lifetime on his hands. If Brunson foregoes a contract extension with the Knicks this summer, he could be in line for a significant raise should he wait another season before inking a new deal. A massive pay raise worth the risk, however, is not a foregone conclusion. Here’s what you need to know about Brunson’s contract extension before he becomes eligible ...
Grayson Murray’s parents confirmed the PGA Tour player died by suicide. He had struggled with depression.
SAGINAW — Sam O'Reilly had a goal and assist, Denver Barkey and Easton Cowan each chipped in with two assists, and the London Knights defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4 in Memorial Cup action on U.S. Memorial Day Monday.
From Kyle Schwarber to Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve McMichael, MLB umpire Ángel Hernández couldn't escape scorn for his blown calls.
Ángel Hernández, by both fans and players alike, has long been considered one of the most hated umpires in Major League Baseball.
DALLAS — Connor McDavid didn't have an answer. His head coach, meanwhile, took a long, deliberate pause to ponder the same question — why haven't the Oilers been able to draw penalties against the Dallas Stars in the NHL's Western Conference final? "I've heard a lot about the past, being a spectator, not a part of the NHL, not as a coach … sometimes the standard gets changed a little bit," Edmonton bench boss Kris Knoblauch said of playoff officiating. "(Referees) would definitely want to make s
Dairy-loving daredevils threw caution to the wind Monday for one of Britain’s most extreme annual events: Cheese rolling. Cheered by several thousand spectators, scores of reckless racers chased 7-pound (3 kilogram) wheels of Double Gloucester cheese down the near-vertical Cooper’s Hill, near Gloucester in southwest England. The first racer to finish behind the fast-rolling cheese in each race gets to keep it.