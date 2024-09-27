Joseph Eubank found not guilty of raping teen

Joseph Eubank had denied raping a teenage girl who was out celebrating a friend’s birthday on 16 July 2022 [Eddie Mitchell]

A 27-year-old man accused of raping a teenage girl on Brighton beach has been found not guilty.

Joseph Eubank had denied raping the 16-year-old when she was out celebrating a friend’s birthday on 16 July 2022.

Prosecutor Beverly Cripps previously told Lewes Crown Court the girl was so drunk she "couldn't see straight".

Mr Eubank, of Hove, has been found not guilty of two counts of rape.

Jurors returned a unanimous verdict.

Speaking to Mr Eubank, who is a son of boxing legend Chris Eubank senior, Judge Christine Laing said: “You need to think about your behaviour.

“You need the reflect on what you did that night. It was not decent behaviour in any way shape or form.”

Outside the court room, Mr Eubank’s mother cried as she hugged her son.

His solicitor Shahid Choudhary said it had been an “extremely difficult time for him and his family”.

“Joseph's life has been at a standstill since he was a arrested and he can now move on to rebuild his future,” he said.

'Around uni age'

Giving evidence on Wednesday, Mr Eubank said he had initially approached the teenager because "she was attractive" and that their encounter was "all very fluent and all very consensual".

"The body language was very clear," Mr Eubank told the court.

"There was smirks, smiles, intense looks that we were sharing. Showing we were both attracted to each other."

Mr Eubank said he had not been drinking the night of the alleged attack.

He also told the court he believed she was "around uni age" and that while she did stumble "one time" as they walked to the beach "it was not a drunken stumble".

The teenager said he had initially been friendly but became more aggressive "moving her quickly down the beach".

She said she "didn't realise" he had pulled her down to the bottom of the groynes near the sea at about 23:30 BST, where he forced her down.

