Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Wife Tasha McCauley Quietly Welcomed Baby No. 3, a Daughter: 'She's Almost 2'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's family has grown by one more!

The Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F star, 43, appeared on the PBS podcast American Masters: Creative Spark on Thursday, July 25, where he shared that he and wife Tasha McCauley quietly welcomed their third child, a daughter, nearly two years ago. The actor and his wife are also parents to two sons, whom they welcomed in August 2015 and June 2017.

"I'm a dad. You know, one of the best parts I think about playing with kids is their lack of inhibition, willingness to just, like, pretend that something else is happening," Gordon-Levitt said. "Pretend that reality is, is completely something else."

"My daughter's almost 2. She'll just be perfectly happy to pretend to make eggs. And there are no eggs. She doesn't care. She doesn't need convincing VFX," he continued. "All you have to do is go 'shhhh' and a pretend faucet is turned on. It's water. That I think is a lot of acting and you can just make reality whatever you want to. It's magic."

In 2020, Gordon-Levitt called in to chat with Jimmy Fallon for the at-home edition of The Tonight Show, where he discussed being able to take time off from acting after welcoming his two sons with McCauley.

"I felt lucky I got to take some time off. Now I have two boys and it's the best. It's the best," Gordon-Levitt told the host, smiling. "It's so true."

"It's the greatest," agreed Fallon. "I'm so happy because ... I always saw you being a dad, so I think it's great."

"Thanks, man! That's one of the sweetest things you could say about a person," his guest responded.

Gordon-Levitt previously opened up to PEOPLE about being a dad earlier that year, revealing he and his kids "dance every day together" and were currently "really into Gene Kelly and Gregory Hines, two of the all-time greats."

"What's fantastic is my boys can't tell how mediocre a dancer I really am," joked the 7500 actor. "They think I'm just another one of those legends."

"Soon enough, they'll learn the truth, but for now, it's pure glory," he added.



