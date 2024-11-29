Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is an engaged man.

On Friday, Allen and fiancée Hailee Steinfeld shared an official engagement announcement on Instagram. The photo of the couple agreeing to spend their lives together is simply darling. Allen is down on one knee, with a ring box in his left hand, as he embraces Steinfield, who has put her forehead against his in a lovely gesture. But that's not all. The landscape where the engagement took place is immaculate.

There's a gorgeous flower arch behind the couple and several sand-filled vases and flowers consuming the grass. The scenery is then punctuated with the ocean just off in the distance. The pair captioned the photo "11-22-24" with infinity emojis to mark their engagement date. Congratulations to the happy couple!

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld announced their engagement with a romantic Instagram post