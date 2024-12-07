Side by side photos of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld. (Photos by Mark Konezny-Imagn Images and Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and pop icon Hailee Steinfeld are pulling back the curtain on their engagement in the latest edition of Steinfeld's Beau Society newsletter.

The pair made their November 22 engagement Instagram official last week, but details about the day have been hard to come by.

Now we've finally got a glimpse at how it all went down.

“The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’" Allen said. "I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

Here are some of the other key details per E Online:

"I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal," the 28-year-old explained. "It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be." ... As for what he said while down on one knee? "I said I couldn't wait any longer," he shared. "I said I can't wait to start a family with you. I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please."

Steinfeld said she blacked out during the moment, but Allen — who was admittedly nervous for the big day — was able to fill her in, noting she was "extremely surprised" and that she did, in fact, say "yes".

"That was all that mattered to me,” Allen recalled. “And the sun was out.”

Steinfeld promised to share more about the day at a later time while Allen seemed thrilled he was able to pull the whole thing off.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld share details of Bills QB's surprise proposal