Josh Brolin recounts time he was stabbed by stranger on street

In his upcoming memoir titled From Under the Truck, the No Country for Old Men actor chronicles his "unconventional" childhood, rise to fame in Hollywood, and battles with alcohol and drug addiction. In an excerpt of the book obtained by People, Josh also recounted how he was "stabbed in the belly button" by a stranger who asked him for a cigarette or money while walking up a street in Costa Rica back in 2013. However, the star admitted the location of the injury proved to be very lucky for him.