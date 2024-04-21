Josh Charles Reflects On The Fun Of His Cameo In Taylor Swift’s ‘Fortnight’ Video

Josh Charles says it was hard keeping his appearance in Taylor Swift’s Fortnight video a secret.

Charles did a cameo along with Ethan Hawke in the video, reuniting in their Dead Poets Society roles as Todd & Knox for the companion video to the lead single off Swift’s newly released album, The Tortured Poets Department. She wrote about them herself on Instagram.

“Little debrief about yesterday: I don’t like keeping secrets, so that was hard. I didn’t even tell my kids until the other day!” Charles wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. He shared a selfie with Hawke from the airport and a photo of them in The Dead Poets Society in the next slide.

“Here’s a couple of tortured old poets about to board an early flight to be pop stars for a day. Been through a lot with this dude over the years, but safe to say this was a most memorable day,” he added.

Charles said that Swift and “her crew” treated him and Hawke with “such class” during the shoot. “What I’ll remember most was the laughter. There was a lot of it. Like we were 17 all over again. #TSTTPD.”

In a comment, Hawke joked that “Maybe Todd & Knox start appearing mysteriously in the background of all the world’s great poets!”

In the video, Swift wakes up in what appears to be a mental asylum, as it’s revealed through a montage of her memories that she used to work with Post Malone, with whom she has a romantic entanglement.

Charles and Hawke star as scientists working in a lab as Swift is hooked to an upright table reminiscent of a scene from Frankenstein.

Malone then returns to the lab as a scientist before cutting in and saving Swift from the experiments.

