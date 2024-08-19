Josh Flagg Details His 'Many' Cosmetic Surgeries Including How He 'Enhanced' His Butt: 'I've Done Everything'

The 'Million Dollar Listing' star didn't hold back when it came to addressing his plastic surgery pursuits on a recent podcast

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Josh Flagg

Josh Flagg is an open book when it comes to his cosmetic procedures.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star, 38, sat down with the Juicy Scoop podcast earlier this month and got super candid about the plastic surgery he's had done in the past.

“Over 20 years, I've done everything,” Flagg told host Heather McDonald.

McDonald then asked the reality TV personality if he’s “enhanced” his backside, to which he responded, “actually yes.”

"I had fat sucked out,” Flagg explained of how he took advantage of a liposuction surgery he had. “It was really good fat, so I had them inject it into my ass.”

Flagg clarified that he didn’t want or get a butt implant. “They were like, 'You have two choices, we throw it away or you could use it somewhere else,' I'm like, 'Might as well stick it somewhere.'"

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Josh Flagg

The realtor also revealed that he’s had “many” nose jobs, the first of which he got to fix a deviated septum at 16.

Because he ended up with botched results after not following post surgery protocol (“Like an idiot, I didn't like the packing they put in your nose, I couldn't stand the feeling, so I pulled it out,” he said of what led to his “collapsed” nose), he had two more procedures to correct it.

“I had to get it again. I had to wait like six months later and it wasn’t perfect. So, I went back a third time and the third time was a charm.”

Flagg isn’t the only Million Dollar Listing cast member who’s openly talked about plastic surgery. His former costar, David Parnes, revealed on a 2016 episode of Watch What Happens Live that he’d undergone rhinoplasty many years ago, which he had redone because internal built up scar tissue affected his breathing.

Who did Parnes go to the second time around? Flagg’s surgeon of course. “I said, ‘Josh Flagg, your nose looks fabulous.’”

Heather Bilyeu Altman, wife of star Josh Altman and a real estate agent in her own right, also revealed in 2022 that she got a nose job two months before she met Josh while shutting down rumors around her looks.

