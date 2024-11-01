Josh Gad Wins Halloween with “Dance Moms” Abby Lee Miller Costume Transformation: 'Keep Your Toes Pointed'

This look is so good, it lands on top of the pyramid

Josh Gad/Instagram; Dave Kotinsky/Getty Josh Gad dresses up as Abby Lee Miller for Halloween

Josh Gad was all about pirouettes and strict criticism this Halloween.

The actor, 43, brought a bit of comedy to the celebrity costume pool this year with his spot-on Abby Lee Miller look.

On Oct. 31, Gad shared videos and photos of his getup inspired by the famous Dance Moms choreographer, 59.

Gad wore an “Abby Lee Dance Company” shirt, a black cardigan, drawstring sweatpants and lots of bling, the uniform Miller often wore on the hit reality television show, which ran from 2011-2019. (The show was rebooted as Dance Moms: A New Era on Hulu in August 2024 with Gloria "Glo" Hampton as the head coach.)

In addition to the outfit, Gad committed to the bit with a wig styled like Miller’s signature haircut and a bold lip, plus what appeared to be fake breasts.

Josh Gad/Instagram Josh Gad becomes Abby Lee Miller with hilarious Halloween costume

The Blood Ties podcaster also enlisted a few of his friends to be his pupils and dress up in sparky competition dresses.

Letting his fans see the whole costume in action, Gad posted a TikTok video of himself acting out a scene from the show. As a prop, he held a clipboard printed with photos of the former Dance Moms kids in reference to Miller’s pyramid ranking system, which has since become an Internet-loved meme.

“Happy Halloween, girls. Keep your toes pointed or there will be no trick-or-treating or pyramid for you this year!” he captioned the video.

Miller — who dressed up as a glam witch this year — hasn’t reacted to Gad’s impersonation of her yet, but she did reshare a few posts from fans who dressed up as her this Halloween on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier this year, Miller opened up about her harsh personality depicted on the show, telling ABC News’ Juju Chang that she would “absolutely” take back some of the comments she’d made to her pupils, some of whom were Maddie Ziegler, JoJo Siwa and Kalani Hilliker.

“No matter how harsh I was on the kid, they weren’t gonna get it,” Miller explained. “They just didn’t have the talent.” She clarified that she didn’t intend to “hurt anyone’s feelings” and that her end goal was to get her students “to be better and to be the best that they can be.”

