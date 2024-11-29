Josh Hall Celebrates First Thanksgiving Post Split from Estranged Wife Christina Haack: 'Thankful for the Crew'

Last year, Josh and the HGTV star celebrated Thanksgiving together with a kids-free getaway in Costa Rica before their July split

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Discovery/ Warner Bros Josh Hall (left); Christina Haack

Josh Hall is sharing an inside look at his first Thanksgiving without his estranged wife Christina Haack (formerly Hall).

The formerly Austin-based real estate professional, 43, revealed he spent the holiday with a large group of friends in his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Nov. 28.

In the photo — which was first shared by one of Hall's pals who attended the celebratory gathering — the group can be seen standing outside in a wooded area as they all gather around a bonfire.

The original caption reads, “Happy Thanksgiving,” followed by a turkey, fork and knife emoji. Hall then shared it to his account and added, “Thankful for the host and crew,” along with the raised hands emoji.

Josh Hall/Instagram Josh Hall shared a photo of the group he spent Thanksgiving 2024 with on his Instagram Stories

This is Hall’s first Thanksgiving without the Christina on the Coast star since they tied the knot in October 2021.

Last year, the exes jetted off to Costa Rica to spend a kids-free holiday together. Haack is mom to daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa. She also shares 5-year-old son Hudson with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

During their vacation, Hall shared a photo of the two enjoying a jet skiing excursion along with the caption, "Happy turkey day from the Halls.”

Josh Hall/Instagram Josh Hall (left) and Christina Haack celebrating Thanksgiving in Costa Rica in 2023

Hall filed for divorce from Haack on July 15 after nearly three years of marriage. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and also requested spousal support from the designer. Haack later responded with her own legal filing that requested neither be allowed to ask for spousal support.

Her Tennessee farmhouse, which she used to film her HGTV spin-off show Christina in the Country, has been a point of contention in their divorce proceedings as Hall has been living there post-split, a source previously told PEOPLE.

The mom of three is the sole owner of the property and listed it for sale for $4.5 million in October, but later removed it from the market less than one month later.

HGTV/YouTube 'The Flip Off' promo art

Earlier in November, Christina alluded to what might have gone wrong in their marriage while speaking to Entertainment Tonight about what she says was an unpleasant filming experience with Josh for her upcoming HGTV series The Flip Off. The series also stars Tarek and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

“When someone is insecure by you and doesn’t like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything,” Haack said of filming with Hall. “I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?”

“It was not fun, to be honest,” she continued. “I did not enjoy filming with him, so having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way.”

She also claimed that Josh was uncomfortable over her relationship with her ex-husband, adding, “[Josh] doesn’t like our dynamic, because Tarek and I have our own dynamic, and some could call it ‘flirty.’ For me, it’s like a sibling type of thing.”

