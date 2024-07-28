Josh Hartnett Shares Stalking Incidents Influenced His Decision To Walk Away From Hollywood

Actor Josh Hartnett has revealed why he chose to turn down two superhero movie roles at a time when he seemed destined for superstardom.

Hartnett, who stars in M Night Shyamalan’s forthcoming psychological thriller, Trap, told the UK’s Guardian newspaper that the amount of attention he was receiving had a part to play in his decision to walk away from Hollywood at the peak of his popularity. He said:

“People’s attention to me at the time was borderline unhealthy. There were incidents. People showed up at my house. People that were stalking me.” At one point, he revealed, “a guy showed up at one of my premieres with a gun, claiming to be my father. He ended up in prison.”

“There were lots of things. It was a weird time. And I wasn’t going to be grist for the mill.”

Hartnett revealed that, as well as twice turning down the role of Superman, he engaged in chats with director Christopher Nolan about Batman, a role that eventually went to Christian Bale:

“I just didn’t want my life to be swallowed up by my work. And there was a notion at that time you just kind of give it all up. And you saw what happened to some people back then. They got obliterated by it. I didn’t want that for myself.”

Hartnett revealed his regret that he didn’t work with Nolan at the time, something he rectified with his appearance as a nuclear scientist in Nolan’s Oscar winner Oppenheimer. He said:

“I recognise the missed opportunity to work with a guy like Chris. And I’ve figured out that as much as you’re worried about curating your career to things you’re interested in, I don’t believe that’s the most important thing any more. It’s about finding people who you really trust.”

