Josh Murray Apologizes for Posting Photo of Ex Andi Dorfman with Devil Emoji After Fan Backlash

Josh Murray is apologizing after posting a controversial Instagram photo of his ex-fiancée and former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman with a devil emoji superimposed over her face.

In a since-deleted Instagram post from Monday night, Murray, 34, shared an image of himself proposing to Dorfman, 31, on the finale of Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014. He covered up Dorfman’s face with the devil emoji.

The post came right before the premiere of the new season of The Bachelor, with lead Colton Underwood.

“Haterz will say it’s photoshopped … hoping the new bachelor comes away with an Angel ]]>👼🏼