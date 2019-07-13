NFL Star Leaps Over Bulls At Pamplona

As if running with the bulls at the annual San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northeast Spain, wasn’t dangerous enough...

NFL player Josh Norman kicked up the risk level on Thursday morning when he decided to jump over the bulls too.

Check out video here:

Washington Redskins' Josh Norman casually jumping over bulls in Pamplona 😳 pic.twitter.com/7CaPJyZeYs — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 11, 2019

The Washington cornerback shared photographs of the stunt on Instagram:

(Photo: Josh Norman/Instagram) More

Spanish news agency EFE also released footage of Norman preparing for the run, which had been on the 31-year-old’s bucket list for several years.

VIDEO | Josh Norman, jugador de fútbol americano de los Washington Redskins, corrió este jueves el quinto encierro de los Sanfermineshttps://t.co/WL3EEcH3eQ pic.twitter.com/pf1rwVg4yC — EFE Deportes (@EFEdeportes) July 11, 2019

Some 29 people have been hospitalized at this year’s festival, which sees six bulls chase hundreds of runners through the city’s streets at 8 a.m. local time each day. San Francisco public defender Jaime Alvarez was gored in the neck last weekend while filming a video selfie.

The annual event is regularly protested by animal rights activists. The final run for 2019 takes place on Sunday morning.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

Related Coverage

Street Photos Prove Bulls Aren’t The Only Spectacle In Pamplona

Spanish Scrapyard Owner Beefs Up Security With Guard Bulls

U.S. Lawyer Gored Taking Video Selfie At Pamplona’s Running Of The Bulls

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.