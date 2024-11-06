Josh Stein elected governor of North Carolina

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein spoke to supporters after beating the state's lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson, to be elected governor.

Video Transcript

North Carolina tonight, the people of North Carolina resoundingly embraced a vision that's optimistic, forward looking and welcoming, a vision that's about creating opportunity for every North Carolinian we chose hope over hate, competence over chaos, decency, over division.

That's who we are as North Carolinians.

And I am so honored that you have elected me to be your next governor.