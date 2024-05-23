Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 explainer
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 renew hostiles in a battle of Britain this weekend.Delayed twice, the two finally settle the score in Leeds this weekend.
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 renew hostiles in a battle of Britain this weekend.Delayed twice, the two finally settle the score in Leeds this weekend.
A family from Gatineau, Que., is reeling after being told they will be discharged from their family doctor in Ottawa for a reason they are struggling to agree with — because they have Quebec health cards. Last month Samira Drapeau, Drew Williams and their five-year-old son received separate letters from the Bruyère Family Medicine Centre in Ottawa where the family have been patients for eight years.Many people in the National Capital Region live on one side of the Ottawa River but work on the ot
The Prince of Wales has made a last minute decision to cancel a planned royal engagement. It comes after King Charles also cancelled several weeks of planned royal engagements
Jennifer Lopez wowed in a white plunging ruffled robe dress from Chloé's FW24 ready to wear collection at the Mexican premiere of her new Netflix film, Atlas.
The philanthropist behind the University of Manitoba's largest-ever personal donation — $30 million — has denounced a speech made by a valedictorian for medicine grads and admonished the university for letting it happen. In a letter dated Monday, Ernest Rady says he was hurt and appalled by the remarks by valedictorian Gem Newman at the May 16 convocation for students from the Max Rady College of Medicine. The school was renamed in honour of Rady's father after the 2016 donation. "Newman's speec
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli television aired previously withheld footage on Wednesday of five pyjama-clad female army conscripts being seized by Hamas gunmen during the Oct. 7 raid that triggered the Gaza war. The captives' families hoped the footage would increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a truce with Hamas and secure the hostages' release. The Netanyahu government saw the release of the subtitled three-minute clip to national and international media as an opportunity to shore up support.
The actress donned a head-turning fiery red Mugler mini dress paired with matching pointed-toe stilettos
Ty Cobb called out Aileen Cannon's suggestion about potential jurors in the former president's classified documents case.
Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber's Instagram has been flooded with cruel hate comments ever since she revealed she's pregnant with her first child.
Considering that Haley said Trump was unfit to be president, many people accused the former South Carolina governor of being a hypocrite.
Here's how Jennifer Garner feels about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce rumors.
The House speaker, an evangelical in a special “covenant marriage,” spoke up, though, against the ex-president’s trial.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Chaim Otmazgin had tended to dozens of shot, burned or mutilated bodies before he reached the home that would put him at the center of a global clash.
Pentagon leadership says the B-21 penetrating strike aircraft will form the "backbone" of America's future bomber fleet.
‘You were asked if you would like to move by THE CREW so it’s perfectly fine,’ one person reasons on Reddit
“I’ve never heard Joe Biden sound so f**king cool in my whole life," said the "Daily Show" host.
Lady Kitty Spencer wore a plunging black dress at the party in aid of the Chelsea Flower Show. Princess Diana's niece wore a stunning black dress with Dior accessories as she posed with Sam McKnight, Diana's hairdresser.
British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor’s work, which will feature on the cover of Tatler magazine, was meant to depict Kate’s courage and dignity.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty ImagesMarjorie Taylor Greene’s baseless claim that the feds planned to “assassinate” Donald Trump in 2022 may not have been taken seriously by most of the American public, but Moscow’s propaganda machine is reporting it as fact.“The FBI planned to kill Donald Trump: details revealed in the USA,” one popular Kremlin-friendly newspaper blared, citing the “popular” Republican congresswoman.The claim was pushed out by top state-run outlets like RIA Novosti and Sputnik, and feve
Ali Abbasi pointed out an awkward truth for the former president.
ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who brought a sprawling racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and others, has won the Democratic primary in her bid for reelection.