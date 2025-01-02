Josh Welsh Dies: Longtime Film Independent President Battled Cancer

Film Independent President Josh Welsh passed away on December 31 after a five-year battle with colon cancer, the organization announced this evening. Welsh passed peacefully at home with his wife and daughter at his side.

“We are devastated by the loss of Josh Welsh,” said Film Independent’s Board Chair Brenda Robinson. “Josh was a tireless champion of independent voices, a trusted arts leader and a cherished colleague and friend. The work we do at Film Independent has never been more necessary and we will honor his legacy by continuing to build on the foundation he established. Our hearts go out to his family.”

At the organization, Welsh directly oversaw all programs and operations. According to Film Independent, the nonprofit grew significantly during Welsh’s tenure became President in 2012, from staff to budget to program slate, including a more than 100% increase in Membership. Under Welsh’s leadership, Film Independent deepened strategic partnerships with studios, NGOs and governments, and increased international reach by partnering with the State Department on the Global Media Makers program.

Welsh ascended to lead the organization as a co-president with Sean McManus. The duo succeeded Executive Director Dawn Hudson, who departed to become CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. McManus stepped down in 2013, at which time Welsh became President.

Prior to becoming President, Welsh was responsible for the overall design, strategic planning and implementation of Film Independent’s Artist Development programs for over a decade. Those included the Filmmaker Labs for directors, screenwriters, producers and documentarians, Fast Track, and the Grants Program, and four years administering Film Independent’s signature diversity program, Project Involve. Welsh designed the curriculum for all of the Labs and has oversaw the selection of all Film Independent Fellows. In addition, he was Film Independent’s year-round industry liaison for filmmakers in the Artist Development programs. Welsh also managed the Grants Program, which includes Donor Named Fellowships, Sloan Producers Grants and in-kind grants. In 2009-2010, he oversaw the Netflix FIND Your Voice competition and is currently administering the selection of writers and designing the curriculum for the Fox Writer’s Intensive with Fox Studios.

Prior to working on the Filmmaker Labs, Welsh was in Film Independent’s Programming Department where he helped select films for the Festival Buzz, Documentary Buzz and New Visions Screening Series. He worked with the Spirit Award Nominating Committees as well as the blue-ribbon committees that determine winners of cash grants at the Spirit Awards.

He was also the lead singer in the alt-country band Meatyard, which recently completed an album to be released later this year.

Welsh is survived by his wife Bonnie Gavel and daughter Isla.

