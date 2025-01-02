Josh Welsh, Film Independent President and Filmmaker Advocate, Dies

Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, died December 31, 2024, representatives at Film Independent confirmed Wednesday evening. He died peacefully with his wife and daughter at home following a courageous five-year battle with colon cancer.

In a January 1 post on Welsh’s Instagram, his friends wrote: “Dear friends, Josh put down his guitar and left to sing with the angels on the last day of 2024. With broken hearts, we celebrate his tremendous life force; his generosity and his love of connection. We will carry him in our hearts forever.”

More from IndieWire

ADVERTISEMENT

As president of Film Independent, Welsh oversaw all programs and operations of the nonprofit. Film Independent grew significantly under Welsh’s oversight, with membership more than doubling.

Welsh worked at Film Independent for 21 years but his involvement began in 1996, when he was a young actor who began volunteering annually at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.



As president of Film Independent since 2012, he oversaw all programs and operations for the nonprofit. The organization grew its staff, budget, programming slate, and membership under his watch and deepened its strategic partnerships. He expanded the organization’s commitment to promoting diversity in the film industry and amplified Film Independent’s role as an advocate for filmmakers.

Prior to becoming president, Welsh was responsible for the overall design, strategic planning and implementation of Film Independent’s Artist Development programs for over a decade. He spoke frequently at film schools and served on numerous festival juries. Welsh was also the lead singer in the alt-country band Meatyard, which recently completed an album that will be released later this year.

“We are devastated by the loss of Josh Welsh,” said Film Independent’s Board Chair Brenda Robinson. “Josh was a tireless champion of independent voices, a trusted arts leader and a cherished colleague and friend. The work we do at Film Independent has never been more necessary and we will honor his legacy by continuing to build on the foundation he established. Our hearts go out to his family.”

He is survived by his wife Bonnie Gavel and daughter Isla Welsh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.