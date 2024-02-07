Josh's Weather Academy: Why is it so cloudy?
In this edition of Josh's Weather Academy we look at why it's so cloudy.
Southern California has experienced deadly flooding in recent days. So, where is the rain and energy going next? Well, Canada.
Over 100,000 customers remain without power in California Tuesday morning as a powerful storm continues to batter the state.
The heaviest snow from a multi-day, historical event is now done with the Maritimes, allowing for cleanup efforts to begin. Attention turns to Newfoundland on Tuesday for what's left of the epic snowstorm
HALIFAX — The mayor of Cape Breton's largest municipality says she wept Tuesday night when a huge snowplow rumbled down her street in Sydney, N.S., where she had been trapped with her family since a weekend storm dumped 150 centimetres of snow on the community. "My three-year-old ... was so excited," Amanda McDougall said in an interview Wednesday, recalling the arrival of the plow. "It was palpable in the air how happy we all were." McDougall said her top priority as mayor of the Cape Breton Re
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A storm of historic proportions dumped a record amount of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes while people living in homeless encampments in many parts of the city scrambled for safety. About 710,000 people statewide were without power Monday evening. The storm was the second one fueled by an atmospheric river to hit the state over the span of days. Virtually all of Southern California was unde
If deaths continue at the current rate, Sri Lanka could lose 70% of its elephants, experts say.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When rainstorms like this week’s powerful atmospheric river hit California, the earth begins to move. Water rushing down mountains and hills picks up soil and vegetation, as well as boulders, trees and cars that can become battering rams. In the blink of an eye, property is damaged or destroyed and lives are put at risk. Commonly called mudslides, these dangerous torrents are usually referred to by geologists and first responders as debris flows, which the U.S. Geological Surv
Heavy snow pummeled coastal areas of Nova Scotia in Canada over the weekend as a strong low-pressure system stalled just off the Canadian Maritimes.
Bald eagle mother Jackie braved the atmospheric river and kept her eggs warm through tropical storm-force winds, relentless rain then snow.
VANCOUVER — A loggerhead sea turtle rarely seen in British Columbia waters has been rescued after being found suffering from hypothermia near Victoria. The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society says the reptile nicknamed Moira by staff had a core temperature of only 8.4 C after being found on Sunday in Pedder Bay between Victoria and Sooke. The society says local marine biologist Anna Hall was the first to respond and played a vital role in the rescue. The society says the turtle is re
The storm fed off of unusually warm waters as it grew. It also reached "bomb cyclone" status as it neared California.
A loggerhead turtle was rescued when it washed up on a beach in northwestern England, far from the warmer waters where the species would normally be found.
Some Mi'kmaw communities on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia are still digging themselves out after a multi-day storm blanketed the area in nearly a metre and a half of snow in some places. On Monday, Clark Paul from Eskasoni First Nation said he had been snowed in since Saturday but that he and his wife were well prepared and had all their essentials. He said the storm was shocking because it had been a mild winter until now."It seems like it all fell in one weekend," said Paul, 77.Environment
A vacationer woke up to chairs, couch cushions and branches scattered across his resort in Mexico on Tuesday, February 6, after severe weather hit the Yucatan Peninsula.Video from Nick J Frank shows the rough scene from the “morning after” the storm lashed his beach resort in Isla Holbox, on the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. “Still no water or power,” Frank wrote in a post to X. “We’re going to try and get to the ferry on the other side of the island and leave. But the streets are flooded and it looks like we’ll have to wade through waist-high water.”The storm knocked out power for some in the region and downed trees and electricity poles, according to local reports.The cold front is expected to continue to bring rain, gusty winds, and large waves to the area, Mexico weather officials said on Tuesday. Credit: Nick J Frank via Storyful
An intense, long-lasting atmospheric river is moving across California — bringing widespread power outages, mudslides and life-threatening flooding as it dumps heavy rain and snow. Follow our live coverage here. This is what’s happening:
Eyewitness video shows flooding and mudslides causing damage to parts of Los Angeles, as a powerful storm system gripped Southern California.
In the wake of P.E.I.’s first major snowstorm of 2024, cleanup efforts continue slowly across the province. Challenging travel conditions prompted schools, civil service offices and some health services to remain closed Feb. 6. Voting in the Borden-Kinkora byelection was postponed for a second day in a row and will be held on Feb. 7. Delays in plowing rural roads prompted Elections P.E.I. to announce the postponement late in the afternoon on Monday. Polling day for the byelection had originally
(Bloomberg) -- Snow and icy rain in central China stranded people on highways and in train stations as the nation gears up for the world’s biggest travel week. Most Read from BloombergKing Charles Treated for Cancer in New Royal Health ScareXi to Discuss China Stocks With Regulators as Rescue Bets BuildWhy NYC Apartment Buildings Are on Sale Now for 50% OffWall Street Snubs China for India in a Historic Markets ShiftChina Tightens Some Trading Restrictions for Domestic and Offshore InvestorsAt l
Some environmentalists are asking why millions of litres of municipal drinking water are used to build the Snowflake Kingdom in Gatineau's Jacques-Cartier Park during the annual Winterlude festival, instead of drawing it from the nearby Ottawa River.Since the 1990s, organizers have used treated city water to make the artificial snow needed to create the popular winter playground, a prime attraction during Winterlude.This year, with relatively little natural snow available, they needed to make 35
A deadly Pacific storm, the second “Pineapple Express” weather system to sweep the West Coast in less than a week, dumped torrential rain over Southern California, triggering street flooding and mudslides throughout the region. Extreme-weather advisories for floods, high wind and winter storm conditions were posted on Monday across parts of California and southwestern Arizona where some 35 million people live, and authorities urged residents to limit their driving. The National Weather Service documented staggering rainfall amounts from the storm, which lashed Northern California on Sunday with hurricane-force gusts of wind, along with heavy precipitation that intensified as the system moved south on Sunday night and Monday.