Joshua Jackson Admits There Have 'Definitely Been Times' He's 'Questioned' Continuing His Acting Career

The 'Doctor Odyssey' actor, 46, told Laverne Cox on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards that there have been "some bumps and bruises" in his career

Joshua Jackson has been working in Hollywood for decades, but it hasn't always been easy.

On the red carpet ahead of the 2024 Emmy Awards, the actor, 46, whose role in Dawson's Creek at age 21 jumpstarted his career, admitted there have been "a couple times" where he's questioned whether or not he wanted to stay in the entertainment business.

"I've had such an unbelievably lucky life, [a] fortunate life, to be able to do this for 35 years now, but through those times, there are some difficulties — like every life. Some bumps and bruises," he told Laverne Cox during E!'s preshow.

"There have definitely been times where I've questioned whether or not I still had the fire, the passion to do this," he continued.

Jackson, who scored his first acting job when was 11, said that he "truly love[s]" acting, but "when the passion isn't there, it feels like someone else should have that opportunity."



Though Jackson — who is a father to 4-year-old Juno, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith — has admittedly had his doubts about continuing his acting career, he's gearing up to star in an all-new Ryan Murphy series, Doctor Odyssey.

He plays Max, an "on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder," in the new medical procedural that premieres on ABC later this month.



Per the official logline, "It’s all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore."

Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale and Don Johnson star alongside Jackson, who is also an executive producer on the series with Murphy and Johnson.

ABC Joshua Jackson in 'Doctor Odyssey'

Jackson told Cox, 52, ahead of the Emmys that the show is "just meant to be an hour of good times."

"It is this exquisite world with beautiful sets and beautiful costumes," he said, before praising the experience of making the series.

"The cast is amazing, we've had such a good time so far, and it has really been — in the way that it not always is — a joy to shoot it. We are having such a good time, so I think that that translates onto the screen."

