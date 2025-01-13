Joshua Jackson loses 'beautiful' childhood home in Los Angeles wildfires

Joshua Jackson's Los Angeles residence, the home where the actor spent his early childhood, has burned down in the city's ongoing wildfires.

Jackson's publicist Dominique Appel confirmed the actor's Topanga Canyon home perished in the firestorm over the weekend in an emailed statement to USA TODAY on Sunday.

"First and most importantly, all the people closest to me affected by the fire are OK," Jackson said in the statement. "My daughter, my family, my neighbors all made it out safely."

Jackson shares a daughter, 4-year-old Juno Rose Diana, with actress and estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

Six blazes erupted across LA since Tuesday, obliterating neighborhoods and leaving a catastrophic trail of destruction. Three of the six fires remained active on Sunday, as Santa Ana winds are expected to strengthen Sunday night through Wednesday with possible gusts of 30-50 mph.

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said 14 people have died so far. He acknowledged that numbers might be different from those of the coroner (the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reported 16 deaths as of Saturday night.) Additionally, 105,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate.

The Vancouver, Canada-born actor was raised in Topanga until the age of 8. Jackson later purchased his childhood home in 2001, an experience he opened up to Mr Porter about in July 2021: "My father unfortunately was not a good father or a husband and exited the scene, but that house in Topanga was where everything felt simple, so it was a very healing thing for me to do."

Jackson's home was also a point of contention in his ongoing divorce from Turner-Smith. The British actress said in a December 2024 filing that Jackson claimed the land of the former couple's marital residence was his sole property, despite Turner-Smith allegedly contributing $800,000 to the property's downpayment.

Jackson purportedly asked Turner-Smith to move out of the home at the time of their separation in September 2023, per the filing. Turner-Smith has since been living in rental homes in Los Angeles, Vancouver and London.

The "Doctor Odyssey" star joins a growing list of celebrities who've lost their homes or been displaced by the wildfires, which includes A-listers such as Paris Hilton, James Woods, Cameron Mathison, Billy Crystal and Tina Knowles.

"Sadly, my beautiful home did not survive the fires," Jackson concluded. "But today, I feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by the people I love."

Contributing: Susan Miller, Josh Peter and Adrianna Rodriduez, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joshua Jackson loses childhood home in Los Angeles wildfires