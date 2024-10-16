Joshua Niday, Republican candidate for NC House District 103, answers our questions

To help inform voters in the Nov. 5, 2024, election, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The Charlotte Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Joshua Niday

Birth date (month, day and year): 4/21/1993

Campaign website or social media page: electniday.com

Occupation: Community/field sales representative

Education: Political Science

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought or held):

Yes. NC House 2018, 2022; NC Senate 2020

Please list your highlights of civic involvement:

Candidate for several offices, volunteer for many political campaigns, alternate juror service, and member of the transit services advisory committee (TSAC)

Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and most of the county’s towns are on board with draft legislation to get permission from the legislature for a sales tax referendum to pay for public transit and other transportation. If elected, would you support a bill that allows the sales tax increase to appear on the ballot? Why or why not?

I would probably support it but only on the condition that the requirements to split the revenue between buses, light rail and roads remains part of the bill.

In North Carolina, abortion is banned after 12 weeks. State politicians, including gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson, have said they want to restrict abortion even further. Do you support the state’s current abortion restrictions, and what is your approach to legislating issues related to reproductive health?

I support the current law. I am pro-life. We all possess an unalienable right to life, and that is really what this issue is about. I am a new father, and I remember seeing the ultrasound and hearing the heartbeat of who was, and is, clearly a human being. Abortion ends the life of an innocent, precious person and any time we can reduce the number of abortions, its a good thing. I also think we also have to help our pregnant/ postpartum mothers with resources and support.

What would you say is the biggest issue facing your constituents, and what would you do to address it if elected?

Crime and high prices. On crime, I will work to increase penalties for violent offenders, oppose efforts to defund the police and ensure North Carolina can never become a sanctuary state. On the economy I will continue to support the tax reductions we have seen in North Carolina and reduce regulatory burdens on businesses.

While violent crime rates are decreasing nationwide they are growing in large North Carolina cities like Charlotte and Raleigh. How would you tackle the issue of rising violent crime rates and what do you believe is the legislature’s role when it comes to public safety?

I believe the state has a role to play when it comes to increasing penalties for things like rioters and other violent offenders, and I support such action. I also support financially punishing municipalities who defund or substantially reduce police funding. I support increased penalties for human and drug traffickers. I support requiring law enforcement to not only honor ICE detainer requests, but assist ICE in the capture of violent illegal aliens who make our communities unsafe.

While inflation has slowed, rising prices continue to concern North Carolina residents. How will you ensure your constituents are able to afford basic necessities like health care, food and housing?

Inflation has crushed many Americans thanks to the last three and a half years of inflationary policies at the federal level. What I plan to do is work with state lawmakers to continue state tax cuts and regulatory reforms on businesses and apartment/home builders, which will at least alleviate some of the financial pain. For healthcare, I support price transparency, which will lower costs, and I will find ways to reduce “defensive medicine,” which adds extraordinary costs to the healthcare system

Is there any policy by your party that you disagree with?

Increasingly isolationist foreign policy by some Republicans. I think that’s a mistake. The world is a much safer place when America leads. America is not leading right now. The world is literally on fire because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are incompetent. We need real foreign policy leadership back in the White House that will keep American citizens safe abroad and protect American interests abroad. We shouldn’t abandon allies or our interests because what happens over there, matters over here.