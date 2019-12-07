Joshua reclaims heavyweight titles with unanimous decision win over Ruiz

SHOWS: DIRIYAH, SAUDI ARABIA (DECEMBER 7, 2019)(STILL PHOTOS-MUTE)(REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. VARIOUS STILL PHOTOS OF ANTHONY JOSHUA (WHITE SHORTS) AND ANDY RUIZ (GOLD/BLACK SHORTS) 12 ROUND HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

2. STILL PHOTO OF JOSHUA CELEBRATING HIS 12 ROUND UNANIMOUS DECISION WIN WHILE REFEREE HOLDS HIS HAND UP

3. STILL PHOTO OF JOSHUA CELEBRATING DURING INTERVIEW IN RING

4. STILL PHOTO OF RUIZ AFTER LOSING FIGHT





STORY: Britain's Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr on a unanimous points decision in a heavyweight world championship rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday (December 7) to seize back the titles he lost to his Mexican-American opponent in a shock upset last June.

The 'Clash on the Dunes' in Diriyah was for the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles.

The judges scored the fight 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109 to Joshua after 12 scheduled rounds.

(Production: David Grip)