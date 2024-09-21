Joshua vs Dubois LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates and undercard results

Joshua vs Dubois LIVE!

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois headline a stacked Riyadh Season card at Wembley Stadium tonight. We’re in for a record British boxing crowd at the home of English football, with some 96,000 fans expected to be in attendance. It is a mammoth all-British heavyweight main event, with Dubois providing the first defence of his IBF title as Joshua seeks to become a three-time world champion.

The winner looks set to get the first crack at the victor of December’s highly-anticipated rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, both of whom are set to be at ringside this evening. Dubois was upgraded to full IBF champion status after former undisputed king Usyk relinquished the belt back in June, having earned interim honours with the win of his career so far against Filip Hrgovic on the Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5 card in Saudi Arabia.

Liam Gallagher will perform before tonight’s main event ahead of the Oasis reunion, while the undercard is headlined by a European middleweight title clash between Tyler Denny and Hamzah Sheeraz. Joshua Buatsi outlasted Willy Hutchinson, after Anthony Cacace beat a potentially retiring Josh Warrington, Josh Kelly overcame Ishmael Davis and Josh Padley stunned Mark Chamberlain in a huge upset to kick things off. Follow Joshua vs Dubois live below!

Hamzah Sheeraz blitzes Tyler Denny in second round

20:37 , George Flood

The left of Sheeraz is so spiteful however he lands it - hook, overhand, straight, jab. Denny looks hurt every time he absorbs it.

Denny is hurt again by another body shot and he’s down for the second time by the ropes with a minute to go in the second!

He waits until the eight count to get back to his feet, but the referee isn’t convinced and waves it off already!

Sensational from the towering Sheeraz, who takes another big step en route to superstardom following those previous stoppage wins over Liam Williams and Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams.

He now adds the European middleweight title to his WBC Silver and Commonwealth belts.

Sheeraz is now 21-0 with 17 knockouts by age 25.

Denny drops to 19-3-3 and will be gutted not to have given that a better go.

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz

20:33 , George Flood

Denny tries to come firing back as he makes it to the bell at the end of round one, but what a start from Sheeraz.

It was a crushing left hook to the top of the head that put him down after only a few seconds.

Fearsome stuff. Sheeraz really is some talent.

Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz

20:31 , George Flood

DENNY IS DOWN WITH JUST SECONDS ON THE CLOCK!

Wow. Sensational from Sheeraz.

Denny is up and carrying on but this already looks extremely ominous for the European middleweight champion.

Brutal from Sheeraz.

Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz

20:26 , George Flood

It’s already time for the co-main event of the night at a packed Wembley Stadium!

Tyler Denny defends his European middleweight title for the second time next against the undefeated and hugely-talented WBC Silver and Commonwealth champion Hamzah Sheeraz.

This should also be anything but dull...

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Joshua Buatsi beats Willy Hutchinson by split decision

20:19

Now then.

It’s a split-decision win for Buatsi, with two scorecards of 117-108 and 115-110 in his favour to become the WBO interim light-heavyweight champion.

One step closer to a world title shot at 175lbs.

But another judge had it 113-112 to Hutchinson, which leaves Buatsi evidently furious.

Some of the scoring has been all over the map so far tonight.

Baffling.

Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson

20:14

Hutchinson really going for it in the 12th round of this absolute war.

It’s a strong finish from a total warrior, who twice got up off the canvas to help make that the fight of the night.

It surely wasn’t enough, he also had a point deducted, but talk about heart and determination. Wow.

Excellent work from Buatsi for the most part, but he will feel disappointed to have let Hutchinson keep coming back and not put him away.

For the fourth time tonight, we go to the judges scorecards...

(Getty Images)

Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson

20:09 , George Flood

Regardless of the final outcome here, this has been one hell of a gutsy performance from Hutchinson.

The penultimate round sees more brutal fare, with Buatsi dealing out more heavy punishment but again obviously feeling the pace and allowing Hutchinson to fire right back and connect.

You can’t take your eyes off this action-packed bout for a single second.

This could be a hell of a final round, with Hutchinson needing a knockout...

Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson

20:05

This is the fight of the night by an absolute country mile so far.

Buatsi badly wants to put Hutchinson away but he just will not stop firing back. Incredible stuff.

There are times in this bout where Buatsi is totally dominant, flooring Hutchinson and looking for the spiteful finish, but he’s been hurt a couple of times by the Scot in response - including then again in the 10th.

Is Buatsi starting to feel the pace? Hutchinson’s corner shout out that he’s finished, to which he replies that he isn’t...

Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson

20:00

Such an entertaining fight this now as Buatsi again rattles in more heavy punishment at the start of round nine.

However, once again Hutchinson fights fire with fire and looks to have Buatsi trapped against the ropes! What a flurry.

Incredible heart from Hutchinson, but he’s down again towards the end of the ninth after another couple of potent left hands to the body.

But once again he’s up and will continue.

Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson

19:56

The big shots continue to fly, but Buatsi again makes his power felt with around a minute to go in the eighth.

He clubs in some more shuddering punches with Hutchinson twisting against the ropes, the Scot hurt by a wincing blow that seemed to catch him right around the ear.

A brief delay as the lights go out in the ring!

Buatsi looking so menacing now, although Hutchinson will not go quietly with those spicy responses.

A certain Terence Crawford has just arrived backstage, with Tyson Fury already at ringside.

This event has certainly brought out the big names.

(Getty Images)

Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson

19:51 , George Flood

This has properly heated up now as a contest as Hutchinson tries to fight fire with fire in the seventh as Buatsi piles on more pressure after hurting and flooring his opponent.

Both men land some heavy shots, with Hutchinson deducted a point for again leading with his head.

Brutal action now as the furious close-range exchanges continue, with both fighters letting the big punches fly - not sure how Willy didn’t go down again after another powerful overhand right.

Buatsi crashes in another strong shot upstairs just before the bell.

Excellent round.

Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson

19:48

Buatsi turns it on and Hutchinson is down late in the sixth!

A punishing assault from Buatsi, who after a somewhat labourous performance so far catches Hutchinson with a wide right hand that really hurts the Scot.

Buatsi then unloads to the body, thundering in some crushing shots with both hands.

Helpless against the ropes, Hutchinson absorbs another power shot to the middle and goes down.

He beats the count and gets up, with Buatsi applying more menacing pressure before the bell quickly sounds.

Brilliant from Buatsi.

Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson

19:45 , George Flood

More of the same from Buatsi for the majority of the fifth, solid enough but really lacking a bit of a spark and some speed and snap.

Hutchinson jolts himself into action with a decent flurry towards the end of the round.

Replays show that cut near Hutchinson’s right eye was caused by an accidental clash of heads.

This is a tricky fight to score, with neither fighter impressing.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Joshua Buatsi vs Willie Hutchinson

19:42 , George Flood

Buatsi on top through the first third of this fight as this Wembley crowd continues to build towards an expected record attendance of 96,000.

He’s keeping the pressure on, walking down Hutchinson and connecting with some solid punches.

It’s a little bit slow and ponderous at times, but doing the job so far for me.

Hutchinson has had a few bright moments early on, but he’s cut near his right eye and trying too much to detonate his uppercut.

Joshua Buatsi vs Willie Hutchinson

19:37

A warning from the referee for Buatsi for use of the head as he maintains that pressure that began building in the second.

He’s landing some solid, frequent punches to slow Hutchinson, but the confident Scot is coming firing back with some eye-catching flurries of his own.

This will surely be Buatsi’s fight though if he continues to apply this sort of pressure.

Joshua Buatsi vs Willie Hutchinson

19:32 , George Flood

After a tight first round shaded by Hutchinson with those garish green gloves, Buatsi tries to go to work in the second.

He’s walking down Hutchinson and has him squirming against the ropes, almost landing flush with a huge overhand right.

A good second from Buatsi, upping the tempo and aggression.

(Getty Images)

Joshua Buatsi vs Willie Hutchinson

19:27 , George Flood

Here we go!

Can Croydon’s undefeated 18-0 Buatsi move closer to a world title shot here after outpointing London rival Dan Azeez in February?

Scotland’s Hutchinson is of course coming off that superb win over Craig Richards to open the inaugural Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5 card in Riyadh in June, in which he won the vacant WBC Silver light-heavyweight title.

Joshua Buatsi vs Willie Hutchinson up next

19:24

We are motoring through this card now with the fourth of six fights up next - and it could be a real cracker.

Joshua Buatsi and Willie Hutchinson go head to head for the WBO interim light-heavyweight title.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Josh Warrington hints at retirement after Anthony Cacace loss

19:16 , George Flood

Josh Warrington has just ceremoniously laid down his gloves in the middle of the Wembley ring before exiting backstage.

It looks like it will likely be retirement now aged 33 for the two-time featherweight world champion, who has had a brilliant career.

(Getty Images)

Anthony Cacace retains world titles with wide points win

19:14

118-110, 117-111 x2 - all in favour of Anthony Cacace, who takes a very comfortable unanimous decision to retain both his IBF and IBO super-featherweight world titles.

Those cards are perfectly fair to me. Warrington deserves a lot of credit but he was firmly second-best for the majority of that contest.

Cacace improves to 23-1 with back-to-back impressive wins over big names in Joe Cordina and Josh Warrington, while the latter drops to 31-4-1 after his third consecutive loss and fourth in his last six fights.

Fair to ask where the Leeds Warrior goes from here. Is that it?

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

19:09 , George Flood

Warrington goes down in the final round but it’s ruled a slip and he’s quickly springing back up to his feet.

He’s tagged again with the seconds ticking down to the final bell.

After starting this fight well, there ultimately just hasn’t been enough from Warrington - despite his best determined efforts - against the bigger and longer Cacace, who controlled long spells and will surely hold onto both his IBF and IBO world titles at super-featherweight with another win over a big name on his CV.

But those Kelly-Davis scorecards weren’t what we expected, so let’s just see...

(Getty Images)

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

19:05 , George Flood

Some better spells from Warrington in the penultimate round, having more success to the body.

Into the final three minutes we go. I would say that Warrington almost certainly needs a knockout here to avoid another defeat, though it’s fascinating to witness just how differently so many people are seeing this fight.

We’ll see how the judges score it, bar any last-gasp fireworks like we so nearly saw from Ishmael Davis against Josh Kelly.

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

19:01

A decent round again from Cacace in the 10th, that uppercut is a hell of a shot and Warrington has walked onto it countless times throughout this fight so far.

Warrington not giving up, but Cacace is controlling the distance so well with those long levers.

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

18:58 , George Flood

No shortage of heart and determination from Warrington as ever, but it’s just not enough here despite a few bright spells.

His pockets of good work are being promptly followed by Cacace firmly re-asserting his authority, keeping Warrington at bay with those long looping punches and preventing him from dragging him into the war that his opponent badly wants/needs.

Warrington felt a couple more of those heavy shots in the ninth, but is displaying a really good chin and durability.

Warrington will have to step it up a lot and take a load more risks in the final three rounds, with the much bigger and longer Cacace likely able to pick him off.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

18:52 , George Flood

Warrington is trying to feint and move and get back to the inside, targeting the body for the most part again and trying to uncork a couple of left hooks upstairs.

But Cacace is dealing with it comfortably for the most part, rifling through more of those looping long shots and making use of that stinging uppercut.

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

18:50

More good work from Cacace in the seventh.

He’s just too big and too long for Warrington.

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

18:46 , George Flood

The uppercut is clearly the shot for Cacace, who has landed it plenty in the first half of this fight - including another couple of really sharp examples in the sixth.

I’d have Cacace 4-2 up through six here, when he controls the distance at range and lands he has the capacity to really hurt the smaller Warrington.

That’s all ‘The Apache’ has to do here, keep firing in those looping long shots from the close and mid-range, keeping Warrington at bay, controlling the distance and forcing his opponent into taking some huge risks that he can punish.

Warrington hasn’t had much success on the inside since that second round, though he’s jabbed well at times and dug in when he can to the body.

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

18:42

Warrington is caught again heavy late in the fifth as Cacace picks his spots at range, but he once again responds by digging in straight back to the body.

A smattering of gripping exchanges in this fascinating fight so far.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

18:35 , George Flood

A great fourth for Cacace after he hurts Warrington early.

The Leeds favourite comes firing back to the body, but Cacace is looking composed now as he traps Warrington against the ropes and crashes in another big uppercut.

Warrington needs to shake that off quickly, because he was clearly buzzed there.

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

18:32 , George Flood

An intriguing third round, with Cacace getting a better measure of Warrington after being rushed a few times in the second.

Warrington is hurt by Cacace early in the fourth!

He tries to laugh it off and come out firing back, but that was a heavy shot...

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

18:28

A really good second round from Warrington.

Trademark stuff from the Leeds Warrior, who forces his way onto the inside on multiple occasions and lets the heavy punches fly in good volume, slipping out before being tagged with much in reply.

It’s risky with Cacace obviously the bigger man and the stronger puncher, but it’s precisely what he needs to do to win this fight.

(Getty Images)

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

18:25

A decent opener from Cacace, who controls the distance nicely early on.

He’s arrowing in those piercing long shots from range.

Warrington needs to get in close as much as possible and let his hands go.

The size difference is very apparent from the outset. Cacace is so big for the weight.

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

18:22

Off and running!

Can Belfast favourite Cacace secure another famous night after that stunning upset of Joe Cordina in Saudi Arabia in May?

Two-time featherweight world champion Josh Warrington needs a headline result here after winning just one of his last five fights.

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington up next

18:15

Things are stepping up a gear now at Wembley!

It’s Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington in what should be an explosive contest at super-featherweight.

A reminder that Warrington cannot win Cacace’s IBF title he took with that stunning stoppage of Joe Cordina in Riyadh in May, but the belt will be vacated if Cacace loses.

Cacace’s lesser IBO title IS on the line, however...

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Josh Kelly beats Ishmael Davis by majority decision

18:05

114-114, 115-113, 115-114 - Kelly wins by majority decision.

That was much, much closer than I was expecting.

A draw on one card?! That strong finish from Davis appears to have heavily influenced the judges.

Kelly shot a disbelieving look out to the judges and shook his head after that 114-114 card was read out.

He looks fuming. In his post-fight interview, he blames all the blood streaming from that cut on his nose for losing his bearings in the final round.

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

18:01

Kelly is hurt early in the 12th!

He’s rocked by a huge shot and tries to stay mobile to get away from the danger, but he’s caught heavily again and now there is blood pouring from a cut on the bridge of his nose.

I think Kelly almost went down there and he keeps looking at the clock to see how long he’s got left to survive.

PBK is just hanging on here as Davis goes for the finish, but he’s spoiling and holding just enough to bleed the clock.

He makes it to the final bell! Wow, what a finish.

Kelly will end up with a comfortable win on the cards but Davis came close to a huge last-gasp upset there.

Could he have done more to finish it?!

Massive drama.

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

17:58 , George Flood

Into the final round we go and there is absolutely no doubt whatsoever that Davis needs to throw everything at this in the final three minutes in search of a shock last-gasp knockout.

Otherwise Kelly is heading towards the most comfortable of points victories...

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

17:57 , George Flood

Kelly absolutely bossing things again in the 11th, still moving brilliantly and largely running rings around Davis.

Davis gets a solid shot in towards the end of the penultimate round, but he can’t build on it.

(Getty Images)

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

17:54 , George Flood

More of the same in the 10th, Kelly is absolutely coasting here.

Ricky Hatton arrives along with Claire Sweeney at ringside, where the likes of Tyson, Tommy and John Fury are already situated, alongside Frank Warren.

Tyson has been giving some pep talks to his stablemates backstage, including Willie Hutchinson.

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

17:51 , George Flood

Not a classic this by any means.

It may not be the most thrilling approach or spectacle, but Kelly is doing more than enough and exactly what he needs to build what must be a huge lead on the scorecards.

Late replacement opponent Davis has had one or two eye-catching moments, but mostly he’s just not been nearly quick or aggressive enough to cause PBK any problems.

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

17:46 , George Flood

Another good shot from Davis early in the eighth, but Kelly lands a beauty of a one-two with around 30 seconds to go.

He certainly landed the better and more frequent punches in that round too.

He’s continuing to outbox the slower Davis as we head into the final four rounds.

You just wish you could see those aggressive, furious and fast flurries a bit more often.

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

17:43 , George Flood

Kelly has slowed down a lot in the last couple of rounds.

He tries to plant his feet and drive home an advantage at close range, but it’s now allowing Davis the chance to build some pressure.

He chops in a short shot towards the end of the seventh that gets his corner excited.

Davis’ corner implore him to now go on the offensive and really try and build that pressure.

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

17:38 , George Flood

Improved from Davis with around 30 seconds left in an otherwise rather bland sixth round.

He catches Kelly with a strong right hand and then tags him solidly again on the turn.

First round of the evening claimed by ‘Black Panther’.

Can he build on it?

‘That’s his first round’, trainer Adam Booth admits in the PBK corner.

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

17:34

Kelly is back to dictating the tempo and distance.

Davis still really struggling to close the gap and land properly with any real regularity.

He’s just lacking the speed and aggressiveness to make Kelly think so far.

All five rounds to PBK so far.

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

17:31

What an end to the fourth!

Another strong Kelly round finishes with a sustained attack that sees ‘PBK’ wind up and deliver a series of thudding blows with sublime hand speed.

Davis comes roaring back and lands a couple of solid shots of his own in reply before the bell, with good camaraderie between the pair.

Great action to liven things up a bit. Kelly in firm control through the first third of the fight.

(Getty Images)

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

17:27 , George Flood

These first three rounds have absolutely flown by.

This is way too comfortable for Kelly at the moment.

He’s still mostly controlling the distance well and looks nice and light on his feet, showing that blistering hand speed in bursts.

Davis being made to look a bit sluggish at times so far.

He needs to close the gap, up the speed and keep trying to work the body.

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

17:22 , George Flood

Not too much by way of action in the second round of a scheduled 12, with both men looking a bit hesitant.

Kelly clearly the more comfortable fighter though, content to dance around his opponent and pepper in the quick combinations where necessary.

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

17:20 , George Flood

A sharp first round from Kelly, whose hand speed is always impressive.

He looks focused and on it early doors, countering well and showing some nice footwork.

Boxing very nicely to start.

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

17:15

Here we go with the second of tonight’s six fights at Wembley!

Josh Padley made it a cracking start to the night, let’s hope that continues...

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

17:14 , George Flood

This is still an intriguing test for Kelly (17-1-1), the long-time No1 with the WBO at light-middleweight who has successfully rebuilt his career and reeled off five successive wins - including a third-round knockout of Placido Ramirez on home soil in Sunderland in December - since that crushing stoppage by David Avanesyan in their European welterweight title clash in February 2021.

Davis is much less of a name than Liam Smith of course, but is talented and undefeated at 13-0 after beating Troy Williamson - a former opponent of Kelly’s - on the Dalton Smith-Jose Zepeda undercard in Sheffield in March.

It’s a big challenge at very late notice for Davis, who is also slated to fight Uisma Lima on the rescheduled Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis undercard in Manchester next month.

Can he pull off a major shock of his own and derail Kelly’s hopes for a huge world title shot against the likes of Sebastian Fundora?

Time to find out...

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis up next

17:07

The early undercard action continues at Wembley as Sunderland’s Josh Kelly takes on late replacement opponent Ishmael Davis of Leeds in another all-English clash, this time at middleweight.

‘Pretty Boy’ Kelly was originally supposed to battle Liam Smith tonight, only for the latter to pull out last week due to illness.

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Josh Padley stuns Mark Chamberlain in opening upset

16:59 , George Flood

95-93, 96-92 x2 - all in favour of Josh Padley, who produces the win of his career so far in a stunning upset to open tonight’s Joshua vs Dubois undercard at Wembley.

He stays unbeaten at 15-0. A sublime performance from a part-time fighter against an almost world-level opponent on the biggest stage. That will do absolute wonders for his career.

A real blow for Chamberlain, who had been building quite a reputation for himself on these Riyadh Season cards as one of Turki Alalshikh’s favourite fighters.

He drops to 16-1 after the first defeat of his professional career.

(Getty Images)

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley

16:55 , George Flood

A gruelling final round at Wembley, with some brutal close-range action.

Padley’s bruised right eye is closing fast and that cut has re-opened above Chamberlain’s eye.

Chamberlain is looking for that knockout blow, but can’t find it.

Both men raise their hands and think they have won at the final bell.

Surely, surely Padley has pulled off this shock, especially after the eighth-round knockdown and point deducted from Chamberlain in the ninth.

To the judges’ scorecards we go...

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley

16:50 , George Flood

Chamberlain has a point deducted in the ninth!

This is turning into a bit of a horror show for ‘Thunder’, who definitely needs a late stoppage now.

This is incredible from Padley. Three minutes away from a major upset to kick off this card at Wembley...

(Getty Images)

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley

16:47 , George Flood

Stunning stuff as the hugely-rated Chamberlain - a favourite fighter of a certain Turki Alalshikh seated at ringside - is floored by a crunching left hook as the duo stand and trade in the middle of the ring in the eighth.

What a performance this has been so far from Padley, who is certainly not used to these sorts of deep waters.

Panic stations for Chamberlain, who gets up and easily beats the count but has given up a 10-8 round at exactly the wrong time.

He needs a huge finish here...

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley

16:43

Better from Chamberlain in the seventh, fizzing in a thudding left and a decent uppercut.

But Padley shakes them off with relative ease and makes sure to come firing back with shots of his own.

CHAMBERLAIN GOES DOWN IN THE EIGHTH!

Wow...

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley

16:39

A warning from the referee before the sixth there as well.

There have been a few clash of heads in this one so far and I don’t think he’s happy with the time it’s taking the two fighters to break.

Chamberlain tries to up the tempo in round six, but it’s all still quite ponderous and laboured - he’s struggling to find his range and set his feet.

Padley still more sprightly and busy.

(Getty Images)

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley

16:35 , George Flood

Another strong round from Padley, including a peach of a left hook that buzzes Chamberlain.

We’ve reached the halfway stage of today’s opening bout as fans continue to arrive on a lovely evening at Wembley Stadium, where it looks like the weather is going to hold up nicely.

Chamberlain is surely behind on the scorecards here and needs to step it up fast.

He does indeed step on the gas early in the sixth, much more purpose and intent.

Padley looks marked up around the eye now too.

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley

16:31 , George Flood

The judges confirm that Chamberlain cut was caused by a clash of heads rather than a punch - does he have another one now too? It looks like it.

This is really impressive from Padley so far, he’s outworking and outthinking his fancied opponent through the first four rounds.

I’ve got him 3-1 up so far. Chamberlain is struggling to get to grips with him and establish any sort of fluency or rhythm.

(Getty Images)

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley

16:26

This is good work from Padley through three, he looks sharp, accurate, energetic and incisive.

Chamberlain has that cut to contend with over his right eye after a couple of accidental clashes of heads.

He’s got work to do here. Padley is not overawed in the slightest on this massive stage.

Undercard action underway

16:22 , George Flood

Tonight’s main undercard is already underway as fans begin to file in at Wembley Stadium.

It’s an intriguing 10-round all-British lightweight tussle between Mark Chamberlain and Josh Padley.

A competitive first couple of rounds in this opener, it looks like Chamberlain has been cut early in the third...

(Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois prediction

16:15 , George Flood

Anthony Joshua has won four fights in a row since his two defeats to Oleksandr Usyk and has looked impressive doing so, with trainer Ben Davison having a positive impact in bringing about a return to a more aggressive style.

Francis Ngannou and Otto Wallin have been swept aside, but this is now a step up and the power that Daniel Dubois possesses will test Joshua’s renewed confidence, and how much he is willing to risk being hit in order to impose himself and take charge.

Dubois, meanwhile, will have to cope with the occasion, with this by far the biggest bout of his career.

He did put on good displays against both Usyk, although he failed to press home his advantage after the below-the-belt punch controversy, and Filip Hrgovic, though he took plenty of punishment in both fights and surely cannot afford to do so here.

The history books suggest an explosive fight is on the cards, with only one of Dubois’ professional bouts going to points and Joshua winning just one fight that went 12 rounds since 2019.

He has shown recently he is at his best when using his natural power to try and get the job done early.

It makes for an intriguing contest but Joshua has the experience edge and looks a new man under Davison.

He can get the job done here, and set the stage for a mega-fight with Tyson Fury or even a third contest against Usyk in 2025.

Joshua to win by knockout, round eight.

(Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois undercard in full

16:11 , George Flood

Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois

16:10 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Joshua vs Dubois will be shown live in the UK via DAZN’s pay-per-view service, Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.

The card is available to buy for £19.99 on DAZN, which includes a seven-day free trial to the platform.

Sky Sports are charging £19.95, while it costs £19.99 on TNT Sports.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois start time

16:08

The main undercard action will begin very soon at Wembley with undefeated Yorkshire lightweight Josh Padley taking on Portsmouth’s Mark Chamberlain.

It sounds like main event ring walks are expected at around 10pm BST tonight, though as ever exact timings are subject to change.

We’ll see what time Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois actually step into the ring...

(Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois live

16:02 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of a blockbuster night of boxing action at Wembley as Anthony Joshua takes on Daniel Dubois.

Joshua is attempting to become a three-time world heavyweight champion this evening as Dubois makes the first defence of the IBF title in front of a record UK boxing crowd of 96,000 at Wembley Stadium.

This promises to be a night to remember, so stay tuned for live updates throughout with the undercard action set to begin very soon.

You won’t want to miss it!