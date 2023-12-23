Joshua vs Wallin LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest Wilder vs Parker updates and undercard results

Joshua vs Wallin LIVE!

Anthony Joshua faces Otto Wallin in the conclusion to a huge night of boxing in Saudi Arabia. The two-time world heavyweight champion headlines the so-called 'Day of Reckoning' at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Saturday, having just seen plans for a long-awaited showdown with Deontay Wilder in 2024 wrecked by the latter's shock defeat by Joseph Parker.

New Zealander Parker was absolutely dominant in a major upset in the co-main event of the evening, winning easily on the scorecards as one judge gave him every single round. Tonight's huge card was stacked all the way through, with the unbeaten Dmitry Bivol also successfully defending his WBA light-heavyweight title for the 11th time against Lyndon Arthur.

There was plenty of other absorbing heavyweight action early on Saturday, with Daniel Dubois forcing a late stoppage of Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller. Arslanbek Makhmudov was also stunned in a shock first career defeat by Agit Kabayel, while Jai Opetaia and Filip Hrgovic sealed emphatic first-round knockouts of Ellis Zorro and Mark de Mori, after Frank Sanchez had stopped Junior Fa to kick things off. Follow Joshua vs Wallin live below!

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin latest news

Joseph Parker dominates Deontay Wilder in huge upset

Dmitry Bivol comfortably outpoints Lyndon Arthur to defend title

Venue: Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

How to watch: DAZN and TNT Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin fight prediction

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

22:59 , George Flood

120-108, by the way - that judge gave every single round to Parker.

Absolutely dominant!

Wilder-Joshua plans in absolute tatters.

A penny for AJ's thoughts backstage...

(Getty Images)

Joseph Parker beats Deontay Wilder via unanimous decision

22:55 , George Flood

118-111, 118-110, 120-108 - all in favour of Joseph Parker, who wins via unanimous decision!

Fully deserved. What a performance!

Sublime from Parker and Andy Lee.

Wilder just never got going and surely now the hopes for that huge, long-awaited Joshua fight go up in smoke, especially if Joshua now beats Otto Wallin in the main event.

Story continues

Where does Wilder go from here?

Parker showing he's far from done in this division.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

22:53 , George Flood

Tony Bellew weighs from ringside.

Not sure it was a complete shutout from Parker, but I'd only (generously) give Wilder one or two rounds, tops.

What a game plan from Andy Lee!

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

22:51 , George Flood

Wilder is pumping his fists and playing to the crowd here, but there's absolutely no chance he's even got close to winning that.

The Parker camp are already celebrating as he climbs onto the ropes with his arms raised.

Still we wait those all-important scorecards...

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

22:50 , George Flood

Round 12

Parker is still going for the knockout himself at the start of the 12th!

Wilder is letting his hands go now, trying desperately to find that trademark knockout blow at the last.

Parker is now clinging on and holding as the seconds tick down, covering up.

Now Parker is just wisely holding on in the final minute.

Wilder gets a right hand through with 30 seconds left, but Parker takes it.

THE FINAL BELL SOUNDS! SURELY JOSEPH PARKER HAS JUST SECURED A HUGE UPSET TO WRECK DEONTAY WILDER'S HOPES OF A HUGE SHOWDOWN WITH ANTHONY JOSHUA!

Both men raise their hands at the final bell. We wait for the cards...

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

22:45 , George Flood

Round 11

You could perhaps forgive Parker for completely shutting up shop here with surely a comfortable points lead, but he's staying on the offensive.

Wilder's corner are urging their man to pick up the tempo with time quickly running out.

Parker with a nice left with 40 seconds left in the round.

He's also starting to hold to tick away those crucial seconds.

Parker still throwing that overhand right.

Another round ticked off! One to go.

Wilder needs to go all out for victory...

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

22:41 , George Flood

Round 10

Wilder is clearly looking for the uppercut early in the 10th after a couple of crisp counters.

A nice right hook also makes Parker think twice.

He has to start letting his hands go now.

People can talk about the Luis Ortiz fight, but that knockout came in the seventh with Wilder well behind.

Parker still looks composed and unfazed, but he does get caught with an overhand right before the bell.

Two rounds to go...

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

22:38 , George Flood

Round 9

Parker comes on strong again at the start of the ninth, but Wilder weathers the storm just about and now has his legs back underneath him.

He's still not forcing the issue though, until he starts to come on stronger towards the end of the round.

Surely he's got to massively up the aggression now in search of that signature knockout.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

22:36 , George Flood

Round 9

Can Wilder respond?!

He's still unsteady on his legs after that onslaught...

(Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

22:33 , George Flood

Round 8

Another cagey round comes to life with around 1:40 left, Parker on the offensive but Wilder tagging him hard as he wakes up.

Parker avoids anything huge though and is now jabbing really well.

NOW HERE COMES PARKER WITH A MAJOR ASSAULT LATE IN THE EIGHTH!

PARKER IS CRASHING IN HEAVY BLOW AFTER HEAVY BLOW AND WILDER IS IN HUGE TROUBLE! PUNISHING OVERHAND RIGHTS!

He makes it to the bell, but that could have been a stoppage right there. Superb from Parker.

Wilder's legs had gone!

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

22:29 , George Flood

Round 7

Wilder with his best moments of the fight with a nice combination with around 40 seconds left in the seventh.

However, he's then forced backwards by a thudding overhand right!

The action is heating up again as Wilder ups his work rate at last.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

22:26 , George Flood

Round 6

Famous last words, but this is so comfortable for Parker at the moment.

He's far more aggressive and looks the far superior boxer, punishing Wilder for his inactivity and trying to unleash an overhand right as he still attacks well to the body.

But we just see a glimpse of the Wilder danger with a shot that doesn't quite land clean with 30 seconds left in the round.

He's heating up a little, which he needs to quickly as I've got Parker pitching a shutout through six.

Into the second half of the fight we go...

(Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

22:21 , George Flood

Round 5

This is impressive stuff from Parker, who remains the clear aggressor here.

He's attacking well to the body and countering Wilder nicely.

Wilder is clearly waiting to unleash that one knockout blow as ever, but he's going to have to be much cleverer than this against an opponent as durable and smart as Parker.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

22:17 , George Flood

Round 4

A sleepy fight suddenly ignites as Parker and Wilder exchange big right hands early in the fourth!

The action heats up with another eye-catching exchange, both men landing well again.

Another lull follows before Parker launches into a decent one-two late in the round.

Wilder tries to counter, but he can't land cleanly.

A close round, but again shaded by Parker?

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

22:14 , George Flood

Round 3

Andy Lee in the Parker corner asks for more jabs to the body before the start of the third.

A swing and a miss from Parker early in the round - he needs to be very, very careful with that.

Parker is still certainly the aggressor, lunging forward and throwing to the body while trying to set up his punches upstairs.

This is extremely cagey stuff from Wilder, who is moving all around the ring, biding his time and waiting for the opportunity to pounce.

A solid double jab from Parker has Wilder off balance and backed up to the ropes with 30 seconds left in the round.

Still nothing coming from Wilder really, but we know about the devastating one-punch power he carries in that right hand.

I would make this 3-0 Parker, but I worry about some of the lunges forward and him getting tagged heavily if he tries it again.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

22:10 , George Flood

Round 2

Parker is trying to close the gap as he jabs to the body early in the second.

Wilder - who weighed in on Friday at 213lbs, with Parker the much heavier man at 245.3lbs - is constantly on the move as Parker tries to walk him down and close the distance, establishing himself in the middle of the ring.

A couple of flurries from Parker don't really make their mark, including a lunge near the ropes.

Wilder hasn't really done or thrown anything so far. 2-0 Parker?

(Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

22:06 , George Flood

Round 1

An enormous gap between the pair initially as the long and rangy Wilder looks to utilise his huge reach advantage and keep Parker at bay.

The duo are feeling each other out, until Parker lands the first good punch of the fight - a solid right hand with 30 seconds left in the first that made Wilder think.

Enough to take the round? A very, very cagey start to this contest.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

22:03 , George Flood

The bell sounds and we are underway!

Will Wilder avoid an upset here to stay on track for a mammoth clash with Anthony Joshua in the New Year?

Or will the tough and durable Parker wreck those best-laid plans?

Time to find out!

For what it's worth, I predicted Parker to impress and lead on the cards after six or seven rounds before falling victim to one of those lights-out right hands from Wilder.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

21:58 , George Flood

A bit more of an understated ring entrance now from Wilder by his usual standards, but he's still wearing a crown and sparkly gown as he makes his way to the middle.

The iconic voice of Michael Buffer on the mic now for these two massive co-main events.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

21:56 , George Flood

Here comes Joseph Parker, close friend and training partner of Tyson Fury who was last seen knocking out Simon Kean in three rounds on the Fury-Ngannou undercard in Riyadh in October.

He's also beaten Faiga Opelu and usual cruiserweight Jack Massey since being stopped late in that war with Joe Joyce in September 2022.

His only other career defeats so farwere against Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

The closer we've got to fight time, the more people seem to be backing Parker to pull off an upset here.

But he'll surely need to edge a lot of rounds and avoid that weapon of a right hand from Wilder at all times.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

21:53 , George Flood

It's weird to think that we've seen less than one round from Deontay Wilder since the epic conclusion to his iconic trilogy with Tyson Fury that closed in October 2021, with Robert Helenius - whom it later took Anthony Joshua seven rounds to stop - blitzed inside a round on his comeback in Brooklyn last October.

14 months on, what version of Wilder, now 38, will we get tonight?

As Matt notes, he seems to have become much more mellow outside the ring, but he can ill-afford that sort of approach inside it.

One of the most devastating knockout punchers in heavyweight history who can win a fight he is losing in the blink of an eye, he surely needs to put on a show here.

Mellower Wilder out to prove he's no longer the forgotten heavyweight

21:43 , George Flood

For a time, Deontay Wilder felt like the busted flush of the heavyweight division, writes Matt Majendie.

Beaten twice by Tyson Fury – the second of which came over two years ago – he has fought just once since, against Robert Helenius, Anthony Joshua’s last opponent.

Wilder, though, has forced his way back into the public reckoning, crediting a trip to Costa Rica and the use of a psychedelic drug to get him back on track, mentally at least.

For his first fight in over a year, Joseph Parker is a potentially tricky opponent, not least of all because Fury knows how to beat Wilder and has been part of the New Zealander’s preparation camp.

Quite how much insight he’s been able to give behind closed doors remains to be seen, but the Gypsy King’s public pronouncements have been for Parker to simply avoid the Wilder right hand and then all will be fine. That’s easier said than achieved.

Wilder appears to have approached this fight in rather more serene fashion than usual. Maybe age – he’s now 38 – has mellowed him.

Read the fight preview in full here

[object Object] (Getty Images)

21:38 , George Flood

Conor McGregor has now joined Cristiano Ronaldo at ringside at the Kingdom Arena.

The stars are out in force for this massive bill in the Middle East.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker coming up

21:33 , George Flood

Just the two massive heavyweight co-headline main events to come now on the 'Day of Reckoning' in Riyadh.

Don't go anywhere... Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker is NEXT!

(Getty Images)

Dmitry Bivol earns wide points win over Lyndon Arthur

21:26 , George Flood

All three judges score the bout 120-107, in favour of Bivol.

He then describes the one-sided encounter as "good sparring practice" and reiterates his desire to fight the winner of the delayed clash between Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith in a massive undisputed bout in 2024.

Unified IBF, WBC and WBO light-heavyweight champion Beterbiev faces Liverpool's Smith in in Quebec City, Canada on January 13.

The fight was originally supposed to be in August, only to be postponed after Beterbiev suffered a bone infection in his jaw.

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

21:22 , George Flood

To the judges' scorecards we go as tonight's knockout streak ends!

Utter dominance from the sublime Bivol, who will have won that by a wide margin to stay perfect at 22-0 and retain his WBA light-heavyweight title for the 11th time.

But his wait for a stoppage will pass the six-year mark, despite his best efforts here.

Arthur will be deprived of his own IBO belt, but he can take huge pride from going the full 12 rounds with one of the best fighters on the planet.

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

21:19 , George Flood

Round 12

Another brutal flurry at the start of the 12th from Bivol has the referee keeping a close eye and Arthur's corner on the ring apron with towel in hand, prepared to toss it in soon to protect their fighter.

But again, enormous credit to Arthur for riding out that storm and keeping upright.

He's shown real heart and resilience tonight.

Bivol ups the tempo again towards the end of the round, but Arthur just about holds on to see the final bell!

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

21:17 , George Flood

Into the 12th round we go!

Can Bivol keep up tonight's 100 per cent knockout record?

Arthur just clinging on, barely...

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

21:17 , George Flood

Round 11

Finally the pressure tells as Arthur goes down at the end of the penultimate round!

Arthur is again in major trouble against the ropes.

Bivol can perhaps be accused of head-hunting a little too much tonight, but now his straight hands prise open the defences and the damage is done with a couple of piercing body blows.

Arthur beats the count and is promptly saved by the bell.

But will Bivol finish this off in the 12th and final round?

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

21:14 , George Flood

Round 10

Not for the first time tonight, Bivol has Arthur in trouble and absorbing plenty of punishment against the ropes in the 10th.

But again he eases off and allows him to escape rather than go for the jugular to put this fight away.

Having said that, you've got to admire the toughness of Arthur here.

The obsession some people have with Bivol getting knockouts is also a little odd.

Can't we just enjoy such a skilled boxing clinic?

(REUTERS)

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

21:10 , George Flood

Round 9

Bivol has Arthur lined up against the ropes and tees off, again showing his impressive variety including some punishing straight right hands.

But he's just lacked the killer instinct so far tonight to match his otherwise dominant display.

It's not for the want of trying, but despite the completely one-sided nature of this fight he just can't set up the knockout attack against a dogged opponent who is understandably just trying to cling on.

One or two brighter moments from Arthur towards the end of the ninth, but nothing much to worry the long-reigning WBA light-heavyweight champion.

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

21:05 , George Flood

Round 8

A familiar story in a one-sided eighth, before Bivol looks to take a little step back after getting tagged with a couple of heavy body shots late in the round.

It just seems to anger the Russian though, who produces a big punch just before the bell.

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

21:03 , George Flood

Round 7

Bivol steps on the gas again early in the seventh, but he can't find the knockout blow.

He's rolling through the gears effortlessly, jabbing brilliantly throughout.

His full range of impressive skills are on display, but he'll surely want to get an opponent of Arthur's calibre out of there.

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

20:58 , George Flood

Round 6

He's still being completely dominated for the most part, but Arthur has improved as we reach the halfway stage.

He's managing to slow Bivol with a few good body shots.

It won't be nearly enough of course, but he may just be starting to hope that he could at least see the final bell for a moral victory of sorts.

Bivol so sharp, but needs to add some power to these punches and re-up the aggression levels.

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

20:52 , George Flood

Round 5

Relentless pressure still from Bivol, who is utterly in control as he forces Arthur on the constant defensive around the ring.

He's trying to set up the big punches and combinations off the jab, though does get tagged with a couple of useful body shots in the fifth.

Will that give Arthur some hope?

5-0 to Bivol.

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

20:48 , George Flood

Round 4

I'm always struck by how incisive, accurate and sharp Bivol's work is practically at all times.

He cracks in a wonderful left hook early in the fourth.

The out-of-his-depth Arthur can't really land a punch and looks understandably worried.

4-0 Bivol with another round easily in the bag. He's ruthlessly picking him apart.

(Getty Images)

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

20:44 , George Flood

Round 3

Arthur is in deep trouble midway through the third, caught against the ropes again and being smashed by a thunderous variety of brilliant punches that crash against him in a blur with both hands and from all angles.

He lets him escape, but this is as absolutely dominant from Bivol so far as we all knew it would be.

Arthur isn't in the same class, already in survival mode and too sluggish with his own jab.

You get the sense that Bivol could end this whenever he feels like it.

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

20:41 , George Flood

Round 2

Rare to see Bivol so aggressive so early, but he knows the gulf in class here is enormous as he seeks his first stoppage for almost six years.

He's putting it on Arthur in the second, stepping on the gas and driving up the tempo, catching his opponent repeatedly with some power punches set up off the brilliant jab.

He has Arthur caught in trouble a couple of times in the second against the ropes.

He's so good man.

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

20:37 , George Flood

Round 1

Bivol starts applying the pressure straight away, walking down Arthur and making him look nervy from the outset.

He's busy and purposeful with that flawless footwork, landing a tidy left hook shortly before the bell.

Nothing explosive from the Russian in the opener, but a rather ominous tone set nonetheless.

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

20:34 , George Flood

Underway in the third to last fight of the night!

Will this be the easy Bivol win that pretty much everyone is expecting, or can Arthur take the opportunity to ruffle some feathers?

Let's find out...

'He's signing for Arsenal!' Frank Warren jokes with Cristiano Ronaldo

20:33 , George Flood

"He's signing for Arsenal," jokes Frank Warren as the TV cameras pan to the promoter sat at ringside next to Cristiano Ronaldo - and new pal Eddie Hearn.

Ronaldo has of course been a familiar fixture at big Saudi sporting events since joining Al-Nassr in January.

Which is the more unlikely friendship - Warren and Ronaldo, or Warren and Hearn?!

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

20:29 , George Flood

The build-up to this fight has been very respectful this week, as it always is with the classy Bivol.

He looks nice and relaxed as he walks to the ring with his gold robe.

Though still undefeated, Bivol has not stopped an opponent since his late win over Sullivan Barrera at Madison Square Garden in March 2018, with all of his last eight wins - including over the likes of Canelo - coming on points.

Will that change tonight?

It's a complete free hit for Arthur, with nothing expected of him against such a quality opponent.

(Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua: Otto Wallin is not on my level... I will expose his weakness

20:24 , George Flood

While we await the ring walks for this light-heavyweight title battle, let's hear from Anthony Joshua as he laid out the high stakes for tonight in his final pre-fight diary for Standard Sport this week.

I can’t afford to lose on Saturday night, Joshua wrote.

Defeat and there’s no talk of the next fight, of Deontay Wilder and becoming a three-time champion. That’s the stark reality of what I’m up against.

Am I worried? Am I tense? No, not one bit. I arrived in Saudi Arabia feeling totally calm and relaxed, and that sensation hasn’t changed since coming here.

A defeat would knock everything off-kilter - that's always been the case - but I’m not even allowing myself to entertain the idea.

Read Joshua's final fight diary in full here

(Getty Images)

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

20:11 , George Flood

This is about as tough a challenge as Lyndon Arthur could hope to face tonight, but what a massive stage and opportunity.

It would be an absolutely monumental shock if he were to upset the long-reigning and ultra-skilled WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, the conqueror of Canelo who is unbeaten at 21-0 and has held his world title since 2017 - defending it no fewer than 10 times, including with a comfortable points win over Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez on his last outing in Abu Dhabi last November.

Though not *the* unification clash with fellow Russian and WBC and WBO champion Artur Beterbiev that everyone craves, it is a unification of sorts with Arthur having picked up the lesser IBO belt with a late stoppage of Braian Nahuel Suarez in Bolton in September.

Arthur has been on the comeback trail ever since his rematch stoppage defeat by Anthony Yarde in 2021, having stunned his fellow Briton with a split decision a year earlier.

Arthur, 32, is 23-1 as a pro.

(Getty Images)

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur coming next

20:03 , George Flood

So that's five fights down now, five stoppages on the so-called 'Day of Reckoning' in Riyadh.

What's the betting that we go eight from eight, with just Bivol-Arthur to come now before Wilder-Parker and Joshua-Wallin?

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

20:01 , George Flood

Good to see the sportsmanship between Dubois and Miller in the ring there after a spicy build-up this week.

Dubois insists his confidence is back and that he's proved to everyone and himself that he can go on to become a champion.

He also insists that he and Miller will now be friends for life!

Miller rows back on his jibes about Dubois being a quitter, saying he now has his respect as he vows to return and become more active and fitter.

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

19:57 , George Flood

All credit to Dubois there, who got the stoppage with just eight seconds left in the 10th and final round.

It wasn't a good start, but he found his second wind as the huge Miller predictably gassed out and proved himself the far fitter and superior boxer.

A nice riposte to those - including Miller - who repeatedly label him as a quitter.

A winning return for 'Dynamite' after his controversial loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Onwards and upwards as he moves to 20-2 with a 19th knockout.

(Getty Images)

Daniel Dubois stops Jarrell Miller in final round

19:51 , George Flood

Round 10

The much fresher Dubois goes big to try and find the finish in the final round!

He steps on the gas and rattles in some enormous punches.

Miller has absolutely nothing left against the ropes and just stands there and takes it, hoping desperately for the final bell as he eats the blistering uppercuts and bulldozing right hands.

But Dubois continues to unload and forces the referee to step in for the late, late finish!

Brilliant from Dubois!

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

19:49 , George Flood

Round 9

This has long since mostly just become target practice for Dubois, who can't miss with a good variety of punches and combinations to both head and body.

Miller certainly has a chin and doesn't lack heart, but he's been exhausted for about five rounds now and has taken so many shots.

A couple of times though Dubois has been too keen to still engage in a firefight up close - he cannot risk that with a comfortable lead on the cards.

Miller may be exhausted, but he still has the power to unleash one punch that could end the fight out of nowhere if allowed to.

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

19:44 , George Flood

Round 8

The TV commentators describe the exhausted Miller as a "walking punch bag" now and it's an apt description.

His pressure early on was yielding results, smothering Dubois, forcing him to expend a lot of energy pushing him back and allowing him to find some success with the uppercuts and hooks.

But now it's a dreadful approach with his lack of energy, being so easily picked off at every turn.

Dubois - who is warned for leading with the head again - rattles in some brilliant body shots and a powerful blow just before the bell.

After a sluggish start, he now looks fresh and is landing anything he wants.

(Getty Images)

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

19:39 , George Flood

Round 7

The much cleaner work over the last few rounds has definitely come from Dubois.

His punches are cleaner, crisper and snappier and he should now have a healthy lead on the cards.

He's still leading with his head too much on the inside, but the sluggish and exhausted Miller looks to have very little left in the tank at this stage.

Miller still walking him down, but his hands are down and his mouth open - missing wildly with his own telegraphed shots and taking too many jabs and straight punches.

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

19:35 , George Flood

Round 6

Nice right hand from Dubois in the early stages of the sixth.

He seems to have a bit of a second wind as we move into the second half of this 10-round contest.

Miller is really feeling the pace now and being peppered with shots as Dubois tries to piece the combinations together, including hooks and uppercuts.

Miller still walking Dubois down, but now he's far easier to hit and absorbing too many shots while perhaps too tired to put enough snap on his own punches.

It's not pretty, but it's another round for Dubois.

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

19:31 , George Flood

Round 5

This is very messy but so entertaining to watch, as we always thought it would be.

Dubois makes a good start to the fifth round, but soon he's stuck back in centre ring and absorbing those thudding hooks to the head.

Both men are breathing heavily as they continue to stand and trade in the middle of the ring, both landing a couple of good shots.

Good end to the round from Dubois, including a decent uppercut.

This is a tough one to score. 3-2 Dubois?

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

19:27 , George Flood

Round 4

Dubois steps into a lovely jab early in the fourth.

But the bigger punches in this round are coming from Miller, who drives in an uppercut and some powerful, swinging hooks upstairs with both hands.

Both men look exhausted, but Miller is still able to put the pressure on despite carrying that almost 100lbs in extra weight.

Miller's best round of the fight so far.

Is Dubois looking the more tired of the two through four? I think he is, which will be a big worry.

(Getty Images)

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

19:24 , George Flood

Round 3

Dubois has landed some nice shots to the body, but he is under constant pressure here from Miller who is always walking him down - how much longer can he sustain that pace?

Dubois is struggling to utilise the jab to set up the bigger shots, with Miller coming forward and smothering them as he wants to trade on the inside.

There is blood coming from the mouth of Miller, with both men breathing heavily.

More success with the jab there though from Dubois, who is probably just ahead on the cards through three.

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

19:19 , George Flood

Round 2

DAZN report that Dubois looked overly tired in the corner after round one.

They put it down largely to nervous energy, but it was no mean feat to keep pushing back a man the size of Miller as he did constantly in that first round.

Miller - who has a Saudi flag on the back of his black shorts - is always walking down Dubois, absorbing most of the punches with his big arms.

Dubois looks a bit uncertain as he takes an uppercut, but lands a stinging jab that may well have buzzed Miller.

The head-hunting Miller with a great spell at the end of the second, clubbing in some big blows in a firefight that gets the crowd on their feet.

He took a clean body shot there, but thundered in a couple of big punches upstairs.

Far from ideal for Dubois.

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

19:15 , George Flood

Round 1

Dubois with an early warning for punching below the belt line.

He's getting early shots off, constantly pushing the huge Miller back to try and avoid him smothering his work and create enough space in which to fire in the big punches.

Dubois is holding centre ring as he looks for an opening, drilling in a tidy uppercut before the bell.

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

19:12 , George Flood

Here we go!

Fireworks feel almost guaranteed in this one, with Dubois landing a big right hand straight out of the gate!

A fast start from the former WBA regular heavyweight champion...

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

19:10 , George Flood

The Kingdom Arena is filling up nicely - with Cristiano Ronaldo among the interested spectators at ringside!

The unassuming Dubois comes to the ring as Jay-Z classic Big Pimpin' plays.

I'm backing this to be the fight of the night - surely it can't disappoint!

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

19:03 , George Flood

After a week spent goading both Dubois and Joshua, Miller weighed in at a huge 333lbs on Friday - the same weight as for his win over Lucas Browne.

Dubois, meanwhile, tipped the scales at 239lbs - a mammoth difference of 94lbs.

There's only an inch difference in terms of height and reach between the pair, however.

Can Dubois silence his trash-talking opponent and make a winning return after the Usyk low-blow controversy?

Here comes 'Big Baby', lapping up the attention as you might expect!

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

18:59 , George Flood

A 22-2 kickboxer, 35-year-old Miller is 26-0-1 as a professional boxer - the only minor blot on his copybook coming with a draw against Joey Dawejko way back in 2013.

His last bout was a sixth-round stoppage of a 43-year-old Lucas Browne in Dubai in March.

He's also been in with the likes of Bogdan Dinu - decimated by Dubois in Telford back in 2021 - in recent years as well as Tomasz Adamek, Johann Duhaupas, Mariusz Wach, Gerald Washington and Fred Kassi.

His last two fights before beating Browne were a low-key win over Derek Cardenas last summer and unexpected war with Ariel Esteban Bracamonte in Buenos Aires.

(Getty Images)

Jarrell Miller shoves Daniel Dubois at weigh-in

18:52 , George Flood

Sparks flew in the final face-off between Dubois and Miller at yesterday's weigh-in in Riyadh.

Something tells me he may well regret that very soon...

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

18:41 , George Flood

This is of course Dubois' first fight since his controversial stoppage defeat by Oleksandr Usyk in his world title challenge in Poland back in August.

He is giving up almost 100lbs - yes, you read that right - to 'Big Baby' Miller, the undefeated, trash-talking American former kickboxer who has been trying to rile him up all week and shoved him hard at Friday's weigh-in.

Miller has also this week been continuing his long-running feud with Anthony Joshua, whom he was supposed to fight back in 2019 for the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles only for the fight to be cancelled after Miller failed a drugs test.

Joshua instead fought Andy Ruiz Jr on his US debut at Madison Square Garden - and we all know what happened there.

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller next

18:35 , George Flood

We are motoring quickly through this undercard in Riyadh.

There are only two fights left on the bill before tonight's dynamite co-main events, with Dmitry Bivol defending his WBA light-heavyweight title against IBO champion Lyndon Arthur shortly.

But first there's another explosive heavyweight bout on tap between Daniel Dubois and Jarrell Miller.

The build-up to this one has been spicy - you won't want to miss it!

(Getty Images)

Agit Kabayel 'shocks the world' in win over Arslanbek Makhmudov

18:24 , George Flood

Kabayel says he shocked the world in his post-fight interview in the ring.

Some big opportunities no doubt now coming the way of a man who has already been tipped in the past as a potential opponent for the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Before tonight, Kabayel was probably best known to a UK audience for outpointing Derek Chisora in Monte Carlo in 2017.

(Getty Images)

Agit Kabayel stops Arslanbek Makhmudov in fourth round

18:18 , George Flood

Just sensational from Kabayel, who rocks Makhmudov with more thunderous body shots.

Makhmudov is down again before the bell in the fourth and the referee steps in to wave it off.

The best win and performance of Kabayel's career, without question.

Wow! Simply stunning from the two-time European champion, who moves to 24-0 with a 16th knockout.

The first defeat of Makhmudov's six-year professional career as he loses his WBA Intercontinental and NABF heavyweight belts, dropping to 18-1.

Our first upset of the night!

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel

18:14 , George Flood

Round 4

This is remarkable!

The smaller Kabayel - who is still 6ft 3ins, mind - is absolutely battering Makhmudov around the ring now, just bullying him onto the ropes.

Makhmudov is down twice in the fourth with fierce body shots!

Still 80 seconds left in the round. Does Makhmudov have anything left?

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel

18:11 , George Flood

Round 3

Speed is winning the day at the moment, Kabayel buzzing all around the sluggish and one-dimensional Makhmudov, who is being peppered with heavy shots and swinging rather wildly in response.

A frustrated Makhmudov is wobbled and forced back with two minutes still left in the third!

Fantastic from Kabayel, who eases up a little before getting involved in a bit of a firefight and hurting Makhmudov again with a wincing left to the body.

What a start from Kabayel, who has made Makhmudov look so bad through three.

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel

18:07 , George Flood

Round 2

This is good stuff from Kabayel, who is still moving well, targeting the body and making the much bigger Makhmudov look clumsy and cumbersome.

The Russian keeps losing his footing when he looks to set up some very telegraphed attacks.

Can Kabayel keep this up? He's 2-0 up here, surely.

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel

18:04 , George Flood

Round 1

A sprightly start from Kabayel as he moves well, landing some nice shots before dancing effectively out of range.

The massive and intimidating Makhmudov is walking him down and looking to land the heavy blows at all times - it looks a bit ominous when he does slow him down and catch him.

A bit one-dimensional from the Russian who now trains and fights out of Canada along with compatriot and unified light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, but you feel it will be effective in the end.

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel

18:00 , George Flood

Here we go in this intriguing heavyweight 10-rounder!

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel

17:53 , George Flood

It's back into the heavyweight division next, where someone's 0 has got to go!

Towering Russian WBC-NABF champion Arslanbek Makhmudov looks to move to 19-0 and closer to world title contention as he battles reigning two-time European champion Agit Kabayel, 23-0.

This could be a belter.

Kabayel is coming off his early stoppage of Agron Smakici in Germany in March in which he won the European belt again, while Makhmudov has beaten both Raphael Akpejiori and Junior Anthony Wright so far in 2023 - the latter a brutal first-round knockout on the Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou undercard in Riyadh back in October.

(Getty Images)

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro

17:40 , George Flood

Absolutely sublime from the vicious Opetaia.

He feints to go to the body with the right towards the end of the first before unleashing a crunching left upstairs that lands flush and sparks out the helpless Zorro, who lands with his head against the ropes.

No chance he can continue, but thankfully he's now up and walking around.

24-0 with 19 KOs now for Opetaia, who keeps hold of his Ring Magazine cruiserweight title.

Jai Opetaia knocks out Ellis Zorro in round one

17:37 , George Flood

Round 1

A nifty start from the slick southpaw Opetaia, who has given Zorro a couple of clear early warning shots with his brilliant combination of power and footwork.

NOW HE EXPLODES AT THE END OF THE FIRST AND KNOCKS OUT ZORRO COLD! WOW! DEVASTATING FROM OPETAIA!

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro

17:33 , George Flood

Seconds out, round one!

Surely a comfortable victory coming up for Jai Opetaia?

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro next up

17:26 , George Flood

Next up it's the return of 23-0 former IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia.

The Australian's decision to pursue a big-money fight on this card in Saudi led to him being controversially stripped of the belt he had held since beating Mairis Briedis last summer and then stopping Jordan Thompson in September.

Regarded by many as the best cruiserweight in the world, he is a huge favourite against little-known London boxer Ellis Zorro.

Zorro, 31, is unbeaten at 17-0, but this is a colossal step up in class.

His last three fights have been at York Hall, beating Luca D'Ortenzi, Hosea Burton and Dec Spelman.

The Ring Magazine's cruiserweight belt is on the line tonight.

(Getty Images)

Hrgovic wants Usyk-Fury winner after De Mori knockout

17:17 , George Flood

Speaking to DAZN in the ring, Hrgovic praises De Mori's bravery in what he generously calls a "keep busy fight".

He now wants a world title shot as the IBF's heavyweight mandatory challenger, either against the Usyk-Fury winner or else another top-ranked contender if the winner of Usyk-Fury chooses to vacate the IBF belt in favour of a rematch.

Asked about a potential fight with undefeated American contender Jared Anderson, Hrgovic says he would eat him for breakfast!

That's a fight I would like to see.

Filip Hrgovic stops Mark de Mori in first round

17:10 , George Flood

Round 1

Ruthless from the big-hitting Hrgovic, who is miles and miles above De Mori as he unloads on the Australian again.

I think Hrgovic was warned for punching to the back of the head there, but what else can he do against an opponent who was continually turning around and not wanting any part of it.

The towel comes in from De Mori's corner and it's over with 1:15 still left in round one.

A farce really. What will Hrgovic gain from that?

Filip Hrgovic vs Mark de Mori

17:08 , George Flood

Round 1

A stinging overhand right lands from Hrgovic just a minute into the first round and the overwhelmed De Mori quickly takes a knee!

He gets up at eight, but this will be over very soon indeed.

A ridiculous mismatch.

Filip Hrgovic vs Mark de Mori next

17:04 , George Flood

Quickly on with the next early heavyweight bout in Riyadh!

Australia's 41-2-2 (36 KOs) Mark de Mori - best known on these shores for being the opponent for David Haye's emphatic comeback to boxing in 2016 - faces a daunting test against Filip Hrgovic.

This *should* be a very easy night's work for the Croatian 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, who is currently the mandatory challenger to the IBF title held by Oleksandr Usyk.

He needs an emphatic performance tonight after a very dour late stoppage of another Australian in Demsey McKean on the Joshua-Helenius undercard in London back in August.

That bout of course followed his controversial win over Joe Joyce's conqueror Zhilei Zhang last summer.

Hrgovic is unbeaten at 16-0 as a pro, with 13 knockouts.

(Getty Images)

Frank Sanchez stops Junior Fa in seventh round

16:54 , George Flood

Round 7

Relentless from Sanchez, who senses blood after a sluggish start and floors Fa for the third time before the bell in round seven with another huge right hand!

This time the referee has seen enough and rightly waves it off.

Emphatic from the Cuban Flash, who successfully retains his WBC Continental Americas and NABO heavyweight titles and stays unbeaten at 24-0.

What a start to a blockbuster night of boxing in Riyadh!

I daresay that will be far from the only emphatic stoppage that we witness this evening.

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

16:50 , George Flood

Round 7

Sanchez really has the bit between his teeth now!

He has Fa floored again midway through the seventh with another stylish left to the body/big right hand upstairs combination.

Such a long time left in the round for Fa to cling on. He's really hurt and his legs are wobbly...

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

16:49 , George Flood

Round 6

A good round from Fa as he works his right hand well, but he's put down just seconds before the bell!

Sanchez jabs to the body with the left hand before uncorking a long, looping overhand right that lands right on the money and sends Fa to the canvas.

Excellent shot, wonderfully teed up and timed to perfection.

Can he build on it? How will Fa respond?

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

16:47 , George Flood

Into the second half of this opening fight we go...

(Getty Images)

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

16:45 , George Flood

Round 5

Fa's best round of the fight so far in the fifth.

He's content to close the gap and trade on the inside, with Sanchez not hurting him during a few furious close-range scuffles.

Sanchez hits the deck after one, but he just lost his footing.

Sanchez really has to start finding some momentum here. It's all very flat.

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

16:41 , George Flood

Round 4

A quiet fourth, with the superior Sanchez obviously in charge but seemingly reluctant to force the pace.

He's struggling to find much tempo or rhythm and it's allowing Fa to gain a bit of confidence.

Sanchez needs to get to work behind that thudding left jab, which can cause a lot of damage and set up the bigger punches.

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

16:37 , George Flood

Round 3

Better from Sanchez, who has thudding power and is a brilliant counter-puncher.

He relishes the chance to unload a couple of stinging counters that land nicely.

Some brief forays at the end of the third from Fa, but that's a solid Sanchez round.

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

16:32 , George Flood

Round 2

Not exactly explosive stuff from a cautious Sanchez so far - he's primarily trying to target the body from range with those long jabs.

A couple also land upstairs, with Fa moving in and out of range well but not really unloading much of note.

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

16:29 , George Flood

Round 1

A quiet opening round as Sanchez feels out his opponent and looks to establish centre ring.

It's tentative stuff, with Fa understandably cautious out of the gate.

Hopefully his scheduled 10-rounder warms up as we go on.

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

16:27 , George Flood

Here we go!

The highly-ranked 'Cuban Flash' defends his belts and looks for his 24th professional win in tonight's opener, hoping to move closer to the dream of becoming Cuba's first-ever world heavyweight champion.

Sanchez already has wins over Daniel Martz and Scott Alexander under his belt in 2023.

34-year-old New Zealander Fa, meanwhile, is 20-2, losing to Joseph Parker and Lucas Browne in back-to-back fights - outpointed by Parker but being knocked out in the first round by veteran Browne.

He bounced back by beating Tussi Asafo in his own first-round KO, but that was last October.

Can Fa shake off the ring rust and make this a difficult evening for the talented Sanchez? Let's find out...

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa up first

16:21 , George Flood

Frank Sanchez is on his way to the ring as the action begins early in Riyadh this evening.

The WBC Continental Americas and NABO heavyweight titles are on the line as undefeated Cuban star Frank Sanchez meets experienced former Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Junior Fa.

(Getty Images)

Joshua vs Wallin fight prediction

16:13 , George Flood

As was the case with his two fights earlier this year, Joshua knows defeat would effectively end any hopes he has of reaching the summit of the heavyweight division again.

With his career on the line, Joshua cannot afford to look past Wallin, but past experience should ensure that does not happen.

The British fighter spent much of the build-up to his first fight with Andy Ruiz in 2019 being asked about Wilder, and duly went on to lose to the Mexican.

A bout with Wilder is once again on the horizon, this time closer than ever before, but Joshua's full focus must be on tonight.

Even with the stakes so high, the hope is that Joshua can produce a more decisive, aggressive performance against Wallin. He was largely timid against Franklin and there was more of that apprehension against Helenius before an explosive finish eventually came.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Joshua has been working with trainer Ben Davison ahead of this fight and while that may prove to be a positive, the pair have only had a matter of weeks together and it remains to be seen how much can be changed in such a short period of time.

Wallin is a durable fighter, as Tyson Fury found out, and can be expected to grow in confidence should he sense any hesitation from the other side of the ring.

He is unlikely to have the power to really trouble Joshua, who can set the stage for a string of big fights next year even if he does not become the first man to stop Wallin.

Joshua to win, via unanimous decision

Tonight's running order

16:11 , George Flood

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro

Filip Hrgovic vs Mark de Mori

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

Joshua vs Wallin start time

16:09 , George Flood

So as usual, there have been plenty of different times floated throughout the week for tonight's main event ring walks.

The latest is that Joshua and Wallin are expected to ring walk at around 10:30pm GMT - that's 1:30am local time in Riyadh.

The undercard will be underway very soon, with Cuba's Frank Sanchez up against Joseph Parker's fellow New Zealander Junior Fa in the first heavyweight contest of the evening.

How to watch Joshua vs Wallin tonight

16:07 , George Flood

TV channel: Joshua vs Wallin is being broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view and via TNT Sports Box Office in the UK.

Live stream: The action can also be viewed after purchase live online via the DAZN app and website or Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome to Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live coverage

15:58 , George Flood

The so-called 'Day of Reckoning' has arrived as long-time heavyweight rivals Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder co-headline a massive night of pre-Christmas boxing action in Saudi Arabia tonight.

Both superstars have tricky tests to negotiate with the goal of clearing the path to a huge, long-awaited showdown - or two - between them in the New Year, with Wilder facing fellow former world champion Joseph Parker before Joshua battles slick southpaw Otto Wallin in the main event.

There is so much else to look forward to on tonight's mammoth bill at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, including Dmitry Bivol defending his WBA light-heavyweight title against Britain's Lyndon Arthur.

Daniel Dubois takes on Jarrell Miller in a likely Fight of the Night contender, while former IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia is also in action along with other heavyweight stars including Filip Hrgovic, Arslanbek Makhmudov and Frank Sanchez.

Stay tuned to Standard Sport for live coverage of tonight's entire fight card. You won't want to miss a single second!