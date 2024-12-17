Journalist claims his phone was hacked while on trip to China with Theresa May

A journalist claimed his phone was hacked while on a trip to China with former prime minister Theresa May.

LBC journalist Tom Swarbrick spoke about his trip to China during a special phone-in on his radio show on Monday (16 December).

The revelation came after the identity of an alleged Chinese spy who became a close confidant of Prince Andrew was revealed.

Swarbrick said: “As we landed in Beijing, we were given burner phones. We were told ‘This phone is fully charged. When you arrive at Beijing airport, your phone will go from 100 percent to 50 percent battery… that’s how you know you’ve been hacked.’

“We walked off plane, got in car and the battery was at 50 percent. Of course, the Chinese are spying on us.”