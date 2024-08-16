Journalists get engaged at AAJA convention, marking full circle in their relationship

Down on one knee: The proposal, planned with the help of ESPN producer Howard Chen and a small circle of AAJA members, was a complete surprise to Rosie, with her family witnessing the moment via FaceTime. The couple, who have been together for six years after meeting as co-emcees for the Miss Asia Utah pageant in 2014, received an overwhelming response from the crowd, marking a full-circle moment in their relationship. “Journalism brought us together, and journalism is what has kept us together,” Jason said.

Full-circle moment: Rosie took to Facebook to share a heartwarming video of them as emcees in 2014 to Jason’s proposal. “I had no idea — ZERO — that before we were about to say goodbye, he was going to get down on one knee,” Rosie wrote. She expressed that despite the challenges and periods of separation in their relationship, the universe brought them back together, with Jason having supported her by moving to two different cities for her career. “I couldn't have asked for a better partner,” she said.