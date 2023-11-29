Journey of a lifetime: Families impacted by dementia learn, socialize together in Guysborough

GUYSBOROUGH — Dan Ryan knows the words to every song on his playlist. Songs like “Danny Boy” and some Celtic ditties few others would recognize. He’s a big fan of Elton John and knows that man’s work like the back of his hand. Still, says his wife Ursula, “He can’t find the rooms in his own house.”

The couple live in Guysborough, surrounded by the touchstones of a lifetime of devotion to each other, their friends and neighbours, the community, the slow grumbling sigh of the sea on shore. “I know that sometimes he doesn’t know me,” Ursula, 68, says of Dan, 72, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2018.

“I have a very positive attitude... It’s a very long journey.”

It’s a journey, she says, on which increasing numbers of people across Canada, in Nova Scotia, and right here are embarking. It’s also a journey she’s doing everything in her power to make easier for her and others in her community through the Guysborough & Area Dementia Support Group, which she founded five years ago.

“The numbers are really staggering, not just of [sufferers], but of the caregivers,” she explains. “It goes to the jobs, and the money that’s taken away [from people]. I mean, it’s absolutely incredible. There’s the fear that’s out there, when you have a loved one diagnosed with dementia. When Dan was diagnosed, I couldn’t speak about it for a long time. What am I facing? What is he facing? What do I do? It’s really, really difficult to find resources and support.”

That she’s touched a nerve seems clear from the local response. Her initial meeting attracted eight people. Since then, her regular monthly get-togethers of family, friends, caregivers and guest speakers routinely draw three times that many from as many as 15 communities across Guysborough County.

“We’ve had a doctor come in. We’ve had a local lawyer come in two or three times [to talk about] powers of attorney and wills. We have people from the nursing home come in. We’ve had a psychologist, a counsellor come in.”

She’s also conducted five memory cafés, which treat everyone, including sufferers, to a true social event, including a meal, music and dance. A recent one in November drew 96 guests.

The effort has helped Ursula.

“It probably took me a year to come to terms with [my situation],” she says. “But then, when I started telling my friends and taking a couple of courses online, I finally decided to go out into the community and see what I could do... The best thing is getting people together to talk about it... So, I just wanted these to be places where everyone felt safe and informed.”

Information, she says, is too often the missing piece of the puzzle. The Alzheimer Society of Canada’s 2022 landmark study on dementia opened her eyes wide – both to the dimension of the problem and to its mitigation. “It’s really important,” she says.

Indeed, the document pulls no punches.

“In 2020, it was estimated that there were 597,000 individuals living with dementia in Canada,” it reports. “By 2030, we can expect this number will reach close to one million... In 2020, there were 350,000 care partners for people with dementia. If not much changes in the current trends, by 2050 the number of care partners for people living with dementia will increase to over one million... Given [this], the number of hours provided by family could reach almost 1.4 billion hours annually by 2050; the equivalent to over 690,000 full-time jobs.”

But, there’s hopeful news, too.

“If we were able to improve prevention efforts for dementia and delay its onset across our population by one year, [this] could result in almost 500,000 fewer new cases by 2050. A 10-year delay could reduce the number of caregiving hours needed by almost one billion hours per year... There are many things Canadians can do to reduce the impact of dementia. These include being physically and socially active; following a healthy diet; and challenging one’s brain by engaging in games, reading, learning new languages, hobbies and skills.”

For Ursula, Dan, and other members of the Guysborough & Area Dementia Support Group, engagement is the key.

“Certainly, from my perspective, just working on increasing awareness and dissolving the stigma of dementia is one thing that we’re working on,” Ursula says. “But, you know, we have to have something in place [governmentally] that is going to help families who are going to be dealing with this on a 24 hour basis for five, 10, 15, 20 years.”

Still, she stays positive.

“I have a lady who is elderly, who is older than me. She started coming to our meetings in January 2022. Her husband ended up dying about a year ago, but she still comes to every meeting and ever memory café. She doesn’t even live in this community, but she sees the value in this and wants to talk to other people. That’s how important this is... She wants to continue the journey with us.”

Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal